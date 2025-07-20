‘How Lucky Are We’ – Jon Jones, Belal Muhammad, & Other Fighters And Fans Celebrate Dustin Poirier And Max Holloway As Poirier Retires Following Loss In Thrilling UFC 318 BMF Title Main Event

“The Diamond” did not go out the BMF champion, but he shined bright to the very end.

Max Holloway finally scored a victory over Dustin Poirier in the third and final bout of their series, retaining the BMF title in the main event of UFC 318 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The two took the first couple of minutes to feel the other out and gain a rhythm, throwing single shots. A right hand from Holloway caught Poirier and dropped him. Holloway looked for a quick ending, but Poirier survived the small onslaught and backed Holloway up with shots of his own. Holloway continued to get the better of Poirier in the round, but Poirier seemed to have a response to fire back with.

Poirier tried to get to a quick start in the second, as he tried to match Holloway beat-to-beat and tempo-to-tempo. Poirier landed a strong knee and right hand that seemed to do damage. Holloway, however, then troubled Poirier with an uppercut that rocked him, putting Poirier down. Holloway jumped into mount, but Poirier survived the onslaught. Poirier landed a strong combination that caught Holloway’s attention in the last minute of the second round, and then knocked Holloway down with a left hand and catching him in a guillotine attempt.

The third round showed a bit of a slower pace. Holloway backed Poirier up with a notable combination; however, Poirier did some noteworthy damage to the body in the closing stages of the round, forcing Holloway back. The fourth round saw Holloway work his combinations, while Poirier troubled him with forward pressure and powerful single shots.

The fifth round was heart-stopping back-and-forth action, as the two traded single shots and combinations before the final 10 seconds, where Holloway got the better of Poirier and forced him to clinch up.

Knew what he was getting into for a final fight 🤝



All respect between these two!



[ #UFC318 ] pic.twitter.com/fXjvAUX3pf — UFC (@ufc) July 20, 2025

Max Holloway Retains BMF Title, Dustin Poirier Celebrated To Close Out UFC 318

How lucky are we to watch Poirier, Gaethje and Holloway all compete at the same time?



What a career from Poirier man. Gave everything till the very end. Amazing final fight. #UFC318 — Jason Hartley (@jasonthehart) July 20, 2025

Now that’s what you call a rivalry — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) July 20, 2025

MMA will never deserve Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier. — Feño 🏴 (@fenoxsky) July 20, 2025

I'm not crying, you are 🥲#ufc — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) July 20, 2025

What a great fight!! Happy retirement @DustinPoirier #UFC318 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 20, 2025

How do you describe it? Poirier deserves all the love in the world for countless reasons. But let's highlight how phenomenal Holloway still is and continues to show with improvement each fight. Legends, those dudes. What a wild trilogy. — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) July 20, 2025

Congratulations on an amazing career Dustin, thank you for the years of entertainment. Now go enjoy your retirement. 🙏🏾 — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) July 20, 2025

Paid in full Dustin is a legend amazing career — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 20, 2025

Man, Dustin Poirier is ALL CLASS! Love that dude! 💎 #UFC318 — Dustin Jacoby 🇺🇸 (@thehanyakdj) July 20, 2025

Dustin Poirier vs Max Holloway pic.twitter.com/eQXjWSuHt6 — LeBron__legacy 👑 🐐 (@LeBron__legacy) July 20, 2025

Poirier’s professional MMA career began in 2009, going 7-0 before a pair of fights in the WEC. Poirier then made his UFC debut on New Year’s Day 2011 at UFC 125, taking on a who’s who of legendary fighters that included Chan Sung-Jung, Conor McGregor, Jim Miller, Eddie Alvarez, Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje, and more.

Poirier, who retires from MMA at 30-10 1 (NC), won the interim UFC lightweight championship by defeating Holloway at UFC 236. Poirier’s other career highlight is his pair of victories over McGregor in 2021.

Holloway becomes the first man to successfully retain the BMF title. He called out new lightweight champion Ilia Topuria, who became the first man to knock Holloway out at UFC 308.