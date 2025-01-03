Paul Hughes Gives 4-Word Reaction To Khabib Nurmagomedov Claiming ‘Ireland Don’t Have Fighters’

In a recent social media video posted by the PFL, Khabib Nurmagomedov criticized the credibility of Irish fighters. The former UFC lightweight champion has his own well-documented history with one fighter in particular from this region which led to the biggest fight in the history of the sport seven years ago.

For team Khabib, they’ve got an extremely busy start to 2025 as after UFC 311 takes place, where Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov will feature at the top of the card, it’s Usman Nurmagomedov’s turn at the PFL’s Road to Dubai event on January 25. At the Coca-Cola Arena, the undefeated Bellator lightweight champion will defend his title against Ireland’s Paul Hughes in a highly anticipated showdown.

Following Hughes’ prompt, the promotion has marketed the main event as the next instalment in the MMA rivalry between Ireland and Dagestan but Khabib doesn’t think that this is any kind of competition. Despite the amount of success that Ireland has had in combat sports despite its population, “The Eagle” is yet to be impressed by what the emerald isle has to offer, especially in regards to comparisons with Dagestan.

“Ireland don’t have fighters, brother,” Nurmagomedov said in an interview with PFL. “Let’s be honest: How many fighters from Ireland? Paul Hughes and Conor. Who else? There is no fighters, brother. You come to Dagestan, you can understand. So many organizations, they don’t even want to sign Dagestan fighters because they worry about like, everybody can become champion. “Let’s be honest: Dagestan level of MMA here (up high),” Nurmagomedov said. “But Ireland level, like not even half of Dagestan level.”

How do you see it playing out between Dagestan’s Usman Nurmagomedov and Ireland’s Paul Hughes battle for the @BellatorMMA Lightweight World Title 👀#RoadtoDubai | Sat Jan 25 | Coca-Cola Arena | Dubai, UAE pic.twitter.com/CiNP4167kz — PFL (@PFLMMA) January 2, 2025

Hughes’ response was simple and to the point. With coach Khabib seemingly having a front row seat for January 25 from the corner of the defending champion, “Big News” is excited to prove him wrong.