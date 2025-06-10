‘I Have To Give It My All…To Make Them Proud’ – The TUF Stuff: The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 Episode 3 Recap

Welcome, everyone, to the third edition of The TUF Stuff!

Each week, I’ll be guiding you through a recap of this season’s edition of The Ultimate Fighter, providing updates on what happens in each episode — from the drama and storylines out of the Octagon, to the looks into who the competing fighters are, to what goes down inside the cage.

This season celebrates the 20th anniversary of TUF. That inaugural season from 2005 helped to influence many future MMA fans, media members, and fighters (yours truly included). And now, two more fighters this summer will get the opportunity to call themselves TUF champions when it’s all said and done.

Last week saw the first welterweight matchup of the season, as Team Cormier’s Danill Donchenko put on a dominant performance against Team Sonnen’s Richard Martins, not allowing Martins into the fight much. Team Cormier drew first blood at 170 after Team Sonnen took the first flyweight bout in the first episode.

Recap of The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 – Episode 3

Tonight, it’s back to the 125-pound weight division, as Team Cormier’s Imanol Rodriguez takes on Team Sonnen’s Arshiyan Memon.

Let’s get into episode three of The Ultimate Fighter!

Team Sonnen Training Session

Colby Covington talks with Diego Bianchini about fighting in Brazil, praising the Brazilian fans and fighters like Demian Maia. Of course, that fight brought a lot of controversy and notoriety for Covington. Covington says he’s using the opportunity to talk to fighters like Bianchini — a training partner of Maia’s — about the importance of marketing oneself as a fighter. Bianchini was very receptive to Covington’s advice.

"I talked the talk and I walked the walk."@ColbyCovMMA had some words of advice for Diego Bianchini as he continues his MMA career! #TUF33 pic.twitter.com/nOuHjJDxXT — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) June 11, 2025

TUF House

Danill Donchenko says that Bianchini is trying to live up to his name of “The Brazilian Bad Boy” in the house, but he’s not buying it. Bianchini, a member of the Fighting Nerds, says he’s not here to make friends. More bad blood brews between Bianchini and Brazilian rival Rodrigo Sezinado. Sezinado insinuates Bianchini is all hype. Mehman says Bianchini is trying to intimidate all of the Team Cormier fighters, but he’s not here for it.

Tensions are high in the TUF house 😬



[ Watch #TUF33 RIGHT NOW on ESPN2 & @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/26Hs7bWX9l — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) June 11, 2025

Team Cormier Training Session

Cormier mixes in fight-based exercises with working the bike, trying to simulate the pace of a fight.

“A fight is not 25 minutes of a burst,” Cormier explains. “Burst, peel back some. Burst, peel back some.

Cormier’s fighters say this kind of training is difficult, but they are reaping the benefits. Team Cormier’s coaches yell right in front of the fighters on the bikes, and Cormier laughs, saying it looks like something out of a movie.

Team Sonnen Training Session 2 – Carla Esparza joins

Sonnen brings in former TUF winner and strawweight champion Carla Esparza as this week’s guest trainer. Esparza ran through the competition on season 20 of the show to become the inaugural UFC women’s strawweight champion — defeating Rose Namajunas in the final.

Esparza tells the fighters they’re in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and to put in all the hard work in both training and their fights.

Esparza explains to the team how she fakes out fighters to put throw up a knee before changing her angles to utilize her expert-level wrestling.

Esparza reflects on all of the highs and lows of her career and says at the end of the day, she wants to be able to look back on her time on TUF and in the UFC — and appreciate everything that they were.

Imanol Rodriguez Backstory

Rodriguez looks at a photo of him from when he was little and gets emotional, not wanting to waste the opportunity in front of him. Rodriguez says he wasn’t sure he’d get to this point when he was little — and says the younger version of him would be proud of him.

He fights to make his family proud



Imanol Rodriguez is ready to give it his ALL this season on #TUF33 pic.twitter.com/yEOUKCSN0U — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) June 11, 2025

Rodriguez reflects on growing up in Mexico, showing his family, which runs a taqueria. Rodriguez began in judo when he was younger and currently trains at the Blackxicans and the Brazilian Warriors, the latter of which is led by UFC fighter Diego Lopes.

Arshiyan Memon Fight Prep

Back at the TUF House, everyone seems to be very amused by Memon and his antics, from how he remembers fighters names, and calling one fighter Mr. Bean, to purposely talking loud to spoil plans.

Memon mentions his kickboxing experience that gives him a striking edge — then adds that he’s improved his ground game through picking up wrestling moves to help with takedown defense.

Sonnen tells Memon to not waste time on the ground if on the bottom and try to stand up right away. If on top, however, Sonnen tells Memon to do damage there, as Rodriguez is not a submission threat.

Sonnen says his words and advice appeared to light more of a fire under him: “He strikes me as a guy as someone who hasn’t had anyone believe in him.”

Sonnen highlights Memon’s striking speed and says that boxing speed and working his combinations will be the key to success against Rodriguez.

“This guy is a powerhouse at 125,” Sonnen said. “He has the physical strength, I’ve seen him in bad positions…and I’ve seen him power out of the spots. I think it’s going to make a big difference.

“This is going to be a long, drawn-out battle, but Arshion will win this.”

Arshiyan Memon Backstory

Memon, the first Indian fighter in TUF history, explains the financial struggles of most of the common people who lives in Mumbai. Memon explains the ups and downs of living in such a heavily populated area with his small family. Memon helps his dad with his small grocery shop.

Memon always loved sports and took up kickboxing at the end of his schooling before his kickboxing coach pushed him to MMA. Memon now runs his own academy.

“Because of me, MMA is growing in my hometown,” he said. “In India, everyone now wants to become a professional MMA fighter.”

Memon discussed his strong sense of faith and how it keeps him humble. Memon promises to take his country proud in the competition.

Imanol Rodriguez Fight Prep

Cprmier tells Rodriguez to keep pressure and to keep his head moving. Cormier tells Rodriguez he’s the better fighter — making note of how Memon’s stance often leaves his head exposed.

Cormier adds that Rodriguez’s training is “crazy” and like a “psychopath.”

“He can wrestle, he’s got that great striking, and he can grapple. He can do it all.”

Cormier adds that Rodriguez should focus on body strikes, noting that’s where Rodriguez can do heavy damage to Memon.

We then get a bit of a montage of Rodriguez’s time on the regional circuit.

Rodriguez re-affirms he will focus on head movement and look to make Memon crumble with body blows.

The Fight: Imanol Rodriguez vs. Arshiyan Memon

—–IF YOU HAVEN’T WATCHED THE EPISODE AND DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED, THIS IS YOUR CHANCE TO TURN AWAY NOW.———

Rodriguez weighs in at 125. Memon weighs in at 126. Fight is on!

One step closer to getting inside the Octagon!



[ #TUF33 is on NOW on @ESPNPlus & ESPN2 ] pic.twitter.com/YFecxdbAdI — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) June 11, 2025

Jeff Creighton calls Rodriguez a “savage” and “one of the most explosive flyweights I’ve ever seen.” Andreeas Binder compares Memon to a bull, focusing on his strength, calling him the “Mumbai Monster.” UFC CEO Dana White says he’s been really looking forward to this fight between undefeated fighters on the biggest stage the pair has ever had.

Rodriguez tells Memon he doesn’t understand how much of a dog he is. The two trade some words before being led off by their coaches.

Memon says it’s a dream to get on a major world stage like this and will use this to gain confidence in future fights. He says he wants to fly the Indian flag high on this stage. Rodriguez, meanwhile, notes the importance of strategy in this first fight and that this is the first step toward becoming a UFC champion.

Imanol Rodriguez vs. Arshiyan Memon

Round 1

Memon on the front foot to start. He throws a low kick. Another low kick. Rodriguez tries to come forward. Round kick gets blocked by Rodriguez and he connects on a few punches. Another round kick from Memon. Memon misses a couple of left hooks. A hard kick lands low on Rodriguez, hitting him right in the cup.

The fight soon resumes. One-two from Rodriguez. A couple of more kicks from Memon. Rodriguez pressing the action. Rodriguez rushes in, and Memon goes for a clinch, but Rodriguez fets away. A low kick is caught by Roidriguez. Rodriguez lands on the body and Memon is hurt. Rodriguez brings them to the ground and starts to throw ground-and-pound. Memon warned multiple times for grabbing the cage. Rodriguez goes into side control. Memon gets away.

Memon is soon forced back to the feet. Memon works a combination on Rodriguez now. A right hand by Memon. Memon clinches up. Rodriguez presses him into the fence before separating. Memon goes for a takedown but Rodriguez stuffs in. Rodriguez then gets to Memon’s back on the ground. Rodriguez searches for the neck. Rodriguez flattens him and lands a couple of punches. He goes back to searching for the choke. Memon turns over and is mounted right away. Cormier yells for ground-and-pound, but Rodriguez doesn’t deliver.

Memon gets back to his feet and presses. Low kick from each man. Memon blocks a kick and comes forward with his attacks. Rodriguez stuns Memon with a combination. He’s flurrying him! Memon is against the fence and eating those shots! The ref steps in!

Imanol Rodriguez gets the win in a fight that Dana White calls “one of the best fights I’ve seen in a minute.”

Imanol Rodriguez TKOs Arshiyan Memon in the first round!



Imanol looked great, but he's also willing to take a punch to land his, and that could bite him going forward. #TUF33 — John Beiser (@RWHockeyJohn) June 11, 2025

Good stoppage by Mark Smith, Memon was getting absolutely battered by Imanol Rodriguez who proved why he has so much hype.



Memon looked really good though and showed a lot of striking defense weaknesses in Imanol’s game, could be something that comes into play later on. #TUF33 — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) June 11, 2025

Really good performance by Imanol Rodriguez. He was a little reckless and fought too emotionally but he probably knew he could get away with it in this fight. #TUF33 — Shawn Bitter (@mmawizzard) June 11, 2025

Conclusion

Sonnen says Rodriguez “fought like he was Nate Diaz.” He notes that Memon tried to fire back and left his chin open in the process — and Rodriguez took advantage of that.

Cormier says Rodriguez initially struggled with range, but once he found it, he poured on the shots.

White gives credit to Memon for his chin and his inability to quit. White says Rodriguez “is the kind of fighter we want in the flyweight division.”

Rodriguez takes in White’s words and is humbled by them but isn’t done.

White gives credit to an emotional Memon and assures him he’ll be fight. Memon said he appreciated White’s motivation but feels disappointed. Cormier comforts Memon backstage as well, complimenting him and telling him to keep his head up. Memon promises to improve from the loss.

With Team Cormier’s victory, he names the next welterweight fight: Team Cormier’s Jeff Creighton vs. Team Sonnen’s Andreeas Binder. The two seem to promise each other the fight of the season.

Matt Serra will be next week’s guest, sharing his experience and strategies with Team Sonnen.

But, uh oh! Looks like Binder has had weight cutting issues in the past — and they’re going to come back to haunt him?!?

What will happen next week? Join alongside us then!

Thanks for joining me for another edition of The TUF Stuff!