“I Know That 30 Percent Hurt” – Fans And Fighters React As Kelvin Gastelum And Dustin Stoltzfus Put On War At Noche UFC

Kelvin Gastelum may have left a stain on this fight with a five-pound weight miss, but his victory over Dustin Stoltzfus still brought some of the best action that could be found at Noche UFC.

Stoltzfus managed to start strong in the opening round, chopping at Gastelum’s legs and body while adding in a pair of submission attempts. Gastelum fired back in the second round, however, going blow-for-blow with Stoltzfus and rocking him with sharp left hands. Gastelum looked like he could have been near a finish, but Stoltzfus threw up an unsuccessful late choke attempt.

Gastelum then used his boxing and takedown defense to control the third round and take the decision victory.

Kelvin Gastelum Bests Dustin Stoltzfus In Entertaining Noche UFC Battle

Gastelum has now won three of his last five, having traded wins and losses consistently since 2023.

Stoltzfus has now lost two straight and three of his last four.