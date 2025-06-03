‘I Want To Feel His Blood’ – The TUF Stuff: The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 Episode 2 Recap

Welcome, everyone, to the second edition of The TUF Stuff!

Each week, I’ll be guiding you through a recap of this season’s edition of The Ultimate Fighter, providing updates on what happens in each episode — from the drama and storylines out of the Octagon, to the looks into who the competing fighters are, to what goes down inside the cage.

This season celebrates the 20th anniversary of TUF. That inaugural season from 2005 helped to influence many future MMA fans, media members, and fighters (yours truly included). And now, two more fighters this summer will get the opportunity to call themselves TUF champions when it’s all said and done.

Last week saw the usual premiere fun, as coaches Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen picked their teams, fighters got to move into The TUF House, and we got the first fight of the season.

There wasn’t any short of drama already though! Team Cormier welterweight Rodrigo Sezinado showed that he seemed to be the most energetic one of this bunch; however, that put him at odds with Team Sonnen welterweight Diego Bianchini.

It was a battle of No. 1 overall picks as Team Cormier’s Eduardo Henrique took on Team Sonnen’s Joseph Morales. Though Morales needed the box to weigh in successfully, his grappling advantage worked to his plan, as the UFC alumnus submitted the former LFA champion in less than three minutes — eliminating the No. 1 overall pick of the competition in the very first fight of the season!

Recap of The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 – Episode 2

Tonight, it’s the first 170-pound fight, as Team Cormier’s Daniil Donchenko will take on Team Sonnen’s Richard Martins. After striking first blood at flyweight, can Team Sonnen do the same at welterweight?

Let’s get into episode two of The Ultimate Fighter!

Team Sonnen Training Session

Good to see Morales giving Henrique some love after the fight. Morales says “there wasn’t as much blood as I wanted” and that he wanted to set the tone by taking out the No. 1 pick. He said the job isn’t done until he wins the TUF title.

Chael Sonnen introduces this week’s special TUF alum guest — former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw. UFC President White goes into Dillashaw’s run on TUF as a contestant (finishing runner-up) and a coach against rival Cody Garbrandt.

Dillashaw told the contestants that TUF provided an opportunity for escape from the real world, and he said that his TUF coach, Michael Bisping, was able to give him sound advice that’d help lead to his successful career.

Dillashaw leads the training session, and all of the team seems to be very receptive to him. Dillashaw, by the way, adds that while he couldn’t wait to retire as a fighter, he now misses the adrenaline that fighting provides.

Danill Donchenko Backstory

Danill Donchenko talks about home life in Ukraine and mentions that three of his friends from school died in the Ukraine-Russia conflict. A video package then airs about Donchenko’s life with loved ones in Ukraine. Donchenko calls it an honor to represent his country on TUF.

Donchenko talks about joining the world of MMA as a young boy, learning how to defend himself, and moving to Thailand with $800 in his pocket to train and make a new life for himself. Video footage shows of Donchenko training at Tiger Muay Thai, alongside training partner Robert Valentin — who was a runner-up on last year’s season of TUF.

Donchenko says that “No one will beat me. I can smash everyone, and I can prove it.”

"People they talk. Fish they don't talk. That's why I love fish."



Martins Fight Prep

Martins admits to Sonnen that he wants to strike with Martins because he’s more comfortable — and he thinks he’s a better striker than Martins. Sonnen seems to would rather Donchenko make use of his jiu-jitsu brown belt — but Martins says that’s his “Plan B.” Martins says that Donchenko uses his kicks more, and he plans to neutralize that and make him feel his punches.

We then see footage of some of Martins’ fights on the regional circuit, showing off his Muay Thai style. Martins admits he prefers to end fights via KO.

Martins notes how Donchenko focuses on low kicks and that he wants to be aggressive. Sonnen feels Martins’ size disadvantage might actually give him the edge when it comes to speed — and make him difficult to hit.

TUF House

Manyamala reflects on being in the TUF House, saying it’s a surreal experience that he couldn’t have imagined. He and other fights look back on the famous picture of season 1’s TUF cast. With no phone or TV access, the pictures serve as entertainment — and as a goal for fighters to have their picture up in the house one day.

Richard Martins Backstory

Martins reflects on how the TUF experience has left him away from his wife — and how much he misses her. Martins discusses life in Brazil with his wife and the support she has for his dream.

Martins then guides us on a tour of his house, showing off his birds.

Martins’ team uses an Aikido Gym, sharing the space. Martins has been able to train full time for four years now and says he feels he’s at his best now.

Donchenko Fight Prep

Cormier says Martins has power and pressure, and that Donchenko needs to lead the dance and mix up his strikes. Cormier praises Donchenko’s creativity in his striking, and he tells Donchenko he needs to put that on display in the fight.

Donchenko says he loves Martins’ style, but Donchenko says Martins will not have the time to realize what will happen — promising a fast finish.

We then get footage of Donchenko competing on the regional circuit. Donchenko describes his fighting style as “putting a lot of damage on my opponent.”

Donchenko promises he will kick and throw a lot of punches; he promises to do anything for the win.

The Fight: Danill Donchenko vs. Richard Martins

—–IF YOU HAVEN’T WATCHED THE EPISODE AND DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED, THIS IS YOUR CHANCE TO TURN AWAY NOW.———

Donchenko weighs in at 171. Martins weighs in at 169.5. Fight is on!

Jeff Creighton says Martins is a great opponent for Donchenko because of his experiencing and striking power. Matt Dixon, meanwhile, says Martins being so well-rounded will make the difference, calling Martins “the cream of the crop.”

Donchenko promises that the fight will show how he will fight and says he promises to fight like it’s the last one of his life. Martins, meanwhile, says he is quite a distance away from home, and that he knows he is ready.

Danill Donchenko vs. Richard Martins

Round 1

Donchenko opens with leg kicks, while Martins tries to close the distance right away. Strong front kick thrown by Donchenko. Strong right hand ROCKS Martins! Donchenko swarms Martins against the fence. Donchenko continues to lay it in! Herb Dean warns Martins to fight back – and Martins clinches Donchenko up JUST before Dean was going to step in! Wow!

Clinch battle against the fence, with Donchenko’s back to it. Sonnen telling Martins to keep the underhook, while Donchenko lands a knee. Cormier telling Donchenko to turn out of the clinch. Elbow and a turn — and Donchenko escapes. A couple of right hands from Donchenko. Martins catches a kick. Right hand from Donchenko. One-two from Martins. Low kick from Donchenko, followed by a right. Cormier yelling at Donchenko to stop loading up on his punches.

Left hand from Donchenko. Low kick from Donchenko. Donchenko misses a high kick, and Cormier tells him to slow down. Donchenko throws a left. Sonnen tells Martin to just touch him. Cormier telling Donchenko he’s “way ahead” and telling him not to rush things again. Donchenko pressures Martins back. Low kick from Donchenko. Combinations from both men now. Leg kick from Donchenko. Sharp round kick from Martins. Front kick from Donchenko. Low kick from Donchenko. Another combination from Donchenko before the horn — capping off a strong round from the Ukranian.

Round 2

Martins coming out on the front foot, trying to gain some momentum here. Left jab from Martins, and Donchenko answers with a low kick and a jab. Donchenko trying to come forward here. Quick left from both men. Right hand and a low kick from Donchenko. Martins presses, but Donchenko presses right back. Left hand from Donchenko. Cormier telling Donchenko to keep ahead.

Donchenko grabs a leg and presses Martins against the fence. Strong one-two from Donchenko on the separation. Right hand, followed by a one-two from Donchenko. Right hand from Martins. Right hand now from Donchenko. Low kick from Donchenko. Sonnen begging for activity from Martins. Right hand from Donchenko. More combinations from Donchenko as the halfway point lands.

Left hands from Donchenko. Sonnen trying to bring a sense of urgency into Martins. “Touch him now!” Right jab from Martins. Donchenko flashes the left. Front kick from Donchenko to the body. One-two thrown by Donchenko. Low kick from Donchenko. Combination from Donchenko. A couple of more kicks from Donchenko.

A couple of left hands from Martins, but Donchenko answers back. One minute left. Cormier telling Donchenko to keep pushing. Dana White is shown on screen mentioning how Donchenko has done everything in this fight to Martins, and yet Martins still stands. Donchenko lands one takedown briefly on Martins. Donchenko continues to press. One-two from Donchenko. Knee by Martins, but Donchenko with a one-two again. Quick left hand from Martins. The horn sounds.

Donchenko’s eye is busted up — but that’s the fight. A decision is in after two rounds.

Dominant performance from Donchenko.

Winner: Danill Donchenko via unanimous decision after two rounds

Conclusion

White gives his commentary, noting that Donchenko went into the fight to make a statement. The coaches were impressed by Donchenko but noting that Martins did little to answer back — or couldn’t answer back because of Donchenko’s assertive pressure, taking charge of this fight from the very beginning and, in Sonnen’s words “leading the dance” the whole way. White noted that Martins had good exchanges, but Donchenko was too much for him.

Team Cormier draws first blood at 170.

Martins reflects and says he wishes he could have done more, but he feels it was a learning experience. He says while he feels sad now, this will allow him to improve things and “everything will work out.”

Donchenko says he promised violence — and he proved it. He promises his gloves will read “UFC” soon.

With Team Cormier’s first victory, he names the next flyweight fight: Team Cormier’s Imanol Rodriguez vs. Team Sonnen’s Arshiyan Memon. The two have an intense staredown with some expletives — though it’s more entertaining than tense.

Carla Esparza will be the guest fighter next week, joining Team Sonnen. But it looks like Sezinado and Bianchini’s drama will continue to boil next week at the TUF House!

What will happen next week? Join alongside us then!

Thanks for joining me in the second-ever edition of The TUF Stuff!