Ian Garry: ‘Khamzat Chimaev has never faced anyone like me – I can beat anyone in this sport’

Ian Garry wants a shot at Khamzat Chimaev. If you’re looking for someone in the UFC who isn’t afraid to stir the pot, Ian Garry is your man. The Irish welterweight has never been one to hide his ambitions, or his opinions, and now he’s set his sights on a challenge that has the MMA world buzzing: a future clash with Khamzat Chimaev.

“I’m not afraid of anyone, and I believe I can beat everyone in this sport. If there’s a way to do it, I can find it,” Garry said in an interview with Covers.com, adding a nod to Khamzat Chimaev’s reputation but insisting, “I think Khamzat is phenomenal at what he does.. I just believe he’s not fought anyone who can do to him what I could. I love a challenge, and that would absolutely be a challenge. And with what he’s done in his career, and how he’s done it. That would get me excited.”

Ian Machado Garry, always up for a challenge, says a fight with Chimaev would get him excited, and he’s not one to back down from a test. For those catching up, Ian Garry is one of the UFC’s promising welterweights. Ian Machado Garry’s most recent appearance came on April 26, 2025, when he earned a unanimous decision win over Carlos Prates in the main event at UFC Fight Night in Kansas City.

The victory was a bounce-back after suffering his first career loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov in December 2024. Garry, now 16-1, remains firmly in the welterweight title mix and is reportedly in the conversation for a shot at new champion Jack Della Maddalena, though the next bout has yet to be officially announced.

Khamzat Chimaev, meanwhile, is making waves in a different division. The stakes couldn’t be higher; a win would put Chimaev at the top of the middleweight mountain and cement his status as one of the sport’s elite. Khamzat Chimaev, meanwhile, last fought in October 2024, where he submitted former champion Robert Whittaker in the first round at UFC 308.

That win cemented his status as a top contender in the middleweight division. Chimaev is now scheduled for his first UFC title shot, taking on reigning middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 on August 16, 2025. The stakes are high, with Chimaev looking to capture gold and extend his undefeated record in what is expected to be one of the year’s most anticipated title fights

While Garry is climbing the welterweight ladder, Chimaev is knocking on the door of middleweight gold. Should their paths cross, expect plenty of fireworks.