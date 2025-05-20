‘I’m Going To Be Beating Up Everyone’: Ian Garry Weighs In On New Era In UFC Welterweight Division

Ian Garry is embracing the rise of a new generation of fighters making waves in the UFC’s welterweight division.

The UFC’s 170-pound division has long stood as one of the most talent-rich and historically significant weight classes in the sport. Renowned for its legacy, it has consistently featured elite competition, boasting five UFC Hall of Famers, including legends like Georges St-Pierre and Robbie Lawler.

With many of the welterweight division’s iconic names now retired or well past their prime, a new generation of fighters bringing fresh styles and evolved skill sets has risen to prominence at 170 pounds. In today’s landscape, the division is wide open, with nearly every contender in the top eight posing a legitimate threat to newly crowned champion Jack Della Maddalena.

Ian Garry Says The UFC Welterweight Division Has Never Been More Exciting

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Ian Garry shared his thoughts on the evolving welterweight division. “The Future” spoke with enthusiasm about the influx of rising talent in the weight class, while boldly asserting that he’s not just part of this new wave—he plans to lead it.

“When you look at the welterweight division right now and the way it’s evolved, I’d argue it’s the most exciting it’s ever been,” Garry said. “You look at the names—people under 30 in that division that are just on a tear. You’ve got Shavkat, you’ve got Jack, you’ve got me, you’ve got [Michael] Morales, you’ve got loads of us that are just young and hungry and have stuff to prove.”

“That’s exciting. When you’ve got that energy mixed with sheer talent—that’s impressive. The answer is always going to be yes. And I’m going to fight them at some point in time, because when I’m the champion, I’m going to be beating up everyone—that’s the next contender, the next best guy.”

Garry last stepped into the Octagon at UFC Kansas City in April, where he delivered a dominant performance to secure a unanimous decision victory over Carlos Prates. The win marked a strong comeback for the Irish standout, who rebounded impressively from the first defeat of his professional career—a loss to the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310 in December.

Ian Garry currently boasts a UFC record of 9-1, featuring notable victories over elite competitors such as Michael Page, Geoff Neal, and Neil Magny.