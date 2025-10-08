Ilia Topuria Can’t Avoid Me Any Longer – Arman Tsarukyan on Dan Hooker Match

Arman Tsarukyan has said that he knows he can defeat UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria as he prepares to collide with Dan Hooker.

As we know, Ilia Topuria is the current king of the lightweight division. He earned that title by knocking out Charles Oliveira, which came on the heels of him doing the same thing to Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. In short, ‘El Matador’ is putting together the kind of run that could one day lead to him being viewed as one of the greatest of all time.

Of course, there are always going to be contenders who are ready to step up – and this time, it’s Arman Tsarukyan. Well, he’d like it to be him, but before he can try and dethrone Ilia Topuria, he first needs to try and get through Dan Hooker. While this may seem like a one-sided fight to some, Hooker has been on a real roll lately and seems to have one last title push left in him.

In a recent interview, Tsarukyan had the following to say about a possible collision with Ilia Topuria.

Arman Tsarukyan goes after Ilia Topuria

“Only I can beat Ilia Topuria in our division. Everybody knows that—that’s why the UFC tries to keep us apart. But if I perform and finish Hooker, they can’t avoid me anymore.”

Tsarukyan is certainly confident in his abilities and that much is clear for everyone to see. In equal measure, Topuria has looked like an absolute machine since entering the UFC.

What’s going to give? We’ll have to wait and see.