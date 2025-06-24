Ilia Topuria’s Dream Booking: “Paddy Smokes Gaethje, Then Fights Me for the Belt”

UFC star Ilia Topuria has once again reiterated his desire to square off with rival Paddy Pimblett at some point in the future.

On Saturday night, Ilia Topuria will battle Charles Oliveira for the right to become UFC lightweight champion. While there’s a good chance that Oliveira can surprise many and win the gold, a lot of fans and pundits believe that ‘El Matador’ will get the job done. The man himself is so confident, in fact, that he’s already starting to plan for the future.

One man who we know he doesn’t particularly like is Paddy Pimblett. The two have gone back and forth at one another for years now and if the stars align, Ilia Topuria vs ‘The Baddy’ could quickly become one of the biggest fights in UFC history – and no, that’s not an exaggeration.

In a recent interview, Ilia Topuria doubled down on wanting to battle Pimblett, suggesting that he needs to face Justin Gaethje next.

Ilia Topuria wants Paddy Pimblett fight

”He’s one fight away from a title shot. He needs actually that fight because it’s going to be even better for our fight if he gets one more win. Then we’re going to have, I think, the biggest fight in the UFC right now at the moment.

”Yeah, him versus Justin Gaethje. I think he’s going to beat him easily. Because of the style, it’s not like I don’t like Justin, I’m actually a huge fan of all of his fights. I enjoy a lot watching him fight. He’s those guys that takes a lot of punches and throws a lot of punches, I love to watch him fight, but I think that Paddy could get that win easily because of the style.”