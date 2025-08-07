Arman Tsarukyan continues to accuse Ilia Topuria of ducking him

Top UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan firmly believes that Ilia Topuria, the current UFC lightweight champion, is actively avoiding him.

As we know, Arman Tsarukyan is one of the best lightweight fighters that the Ultimate Fighting Championship has on its roster. At the same time, he hasn’t fought for a while now – with one of the reasons for that being the injury he sustained right before he was scheduled to challenge Islam Makhachev for the belt.

There have been plenty of developments since then, but one thing that hasn’t changed is Arman Tsarukyan’s position as one of the frontrunners in the race for a championship opportunity.

Unfortunately, Ilia Topuria doesn’t seem to be too invested in the idea of making that happen. In a recent interview, Arman Tsarukyan opened up on the situation and what could be next for him.

Arman Tsarukyan continues ducking accusations

“He feels that he’s going to lose that fight, and it’s better to give the belt and then like go up or wait to see what happens with me because he knows I’m a big problem for him,” Tsarukyan told MMA Junkie and other reporters during a media day scrum. “I’m going to get his title, he knows that, and he wants an easy fight with Paddy (Pimblett) or (Justin) Gaethje or someone, just make money and defend, but with me, it’s going to be hard for him.”

“I already told them I’m ready September or October,” Tsarukyan said. “I’m in shape and I train twice a day. I’m healthy now, so if they tell me October with somebody and December with Ilia, for sure.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie