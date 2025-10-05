Ilia Topuria Applauds Merab Dvalishvili For Dominant Performance In Title Defense Against Cory Sandhagen At UFC 320

Ilia Topuria is proud of his fellow Georgian Merab Dvalishvili’s rise to success.

This past weekend, Dvalishvili successfully defended his bantamweight title for the third time, earning a lopsided unanimous decision over Cory Sandhagen in the co-main event of UFC 320 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“The Machine” displayed his trademark relentless pressure, blending dominant wrestling with sharpened striking to control Sandhagen over five punishing rounds. The reigning UFC 135-pound champion came close to a knockout in the second round, landing a flurry of heavy punches that had “Sandman” teetering on the edge, but Sandhagen managed to survive.

Despite Sandhagen finding pockets of success with his strikes, Dvalishvili remained largely unfazed, showcasing his extraordinary cardio and pace. He dictated the fight with sheer will, landing an impressive 20 takedowns to break Sandhagen’s rhythm and maintain control throughout. When the dust settled, all three judges scored the bout decisively for the champion, 49-45, 49-45, 49-46, cementing Dvalishvili’s dominant title defense.

Ilia Topuria Lauds Merab Dvalishvili As ‘Living Legend’ Following UFC 320 Title Defense

After Merab Dvalishvili’s commanding unanimous decision victory over Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320, Ilia Topuria took to social media to celebrate his close friend and fellow Georgian.

The reigning UFC lightweight champion showered “The Machine” with praise, calling him a living legend whose dominance in the Octagon makes his victories seem effortless.

“Brother, we’ve reached the point where your victories seem almost normal.

“but we all know how hard it is to get there.

“I say it with pride: you’re a living legend!!!!

“An example of hard work, sacrifice, and heart.

“Beyond the fighter, you’re an incredible person, with a soul too big for your chest.

“We love you, we support you, and we’re with you every step of the way, Topuria posted on X.”

With the victory, Merab Dvalishvili stretched his remarkable win streak to 14 fights. The 34-year-old Georgian now boasts a 14-2 UFC record, featuring dominant triumphs over former champions such as Sean O’Malley, Petr Yan, José Aldo, and Henry Cejudo.