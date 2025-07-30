Is Ilia Topuria Pulling a Jon Jones and Ducking the Top Contender? Former Champs Weighs-in

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on the theory that Ilia Topuria is ducking Arman Tsarukyan in a manner similar to Jon Jones ducking Tom Aspinall.

As we know, Ilia Topuriais one of the scariest fighters on the planet right now. He is the UFC lightweight champion, having won the belt by knocking Charles Oliveira out cold. As we look ahead to the future, it certainly seems as if the options are limitless for him – either at 155 pounds, above, or below.

Right now, there are a few main contenders in the running to face Ilia Topuria for the belt. One of them is Arman Tsarukyan, who has been incredibly vocal in letting the masses know that he wants to battle ‘El Matador’.

Following a recent back and forth in which Topuria declared that he’d rather vacate the belt than defend it against Arman, Michael Bisping decided to weigh in on the situation.

Michael Bisping’s view on Ilia Topuria

“The question is, is Ilia Topuria pulling a Jon Jones? Because Arman Tsarukyan is a real threat to anybody. He is a tremendous fighter… He can do it all. He’s got the striking, the wrestling, the cardio, the strength. He’s very young. He’s in his prime. The man’s an absolute monster.”

“Ilia Topuria said if the UFC made him fight Arman Tsarukyan, he would vacate the belt. ‘I’m never going to give him a chance to fight for the title. I will be like—listen, if that’s the case, take my belt.’ He doesn’t want to fight him. He wants nothing to do with Arman Tsarukyan.”