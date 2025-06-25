Ilia Topuria Reveals: ‘Cutting Weight Was Risking My Life – Now I’m Capturing Gold at Lightweight’

UFC star Ilia Topuria has revealed how much his weight cut to featherweight was impacting him as he prepares to make the move up to 155 pounds.

On Saturday night, Ilia Topuria will make his way up to the lightweight division in an attempt to become a two-weight world champion. He’ll square off with Charles Oliveira, a man who has already held that title before. While ‘El Matador’ is considered by many to be the favorite, you just never know what you’re going to get when ‘Do Bronx’ is involved.

While Ilia Topuria is clearly chasing greatness, many noted that it was a pretty big ask for him to get down to 145 pounds. He’s spoken about his struggles with it already in the past and in a recent interview, he went into even more detail.

Ilia Topuria discusses his weight cut concerns

“I took that decision because it was very hard for me to keep cutting the weight. My health was in danger, to be honest. I was putting my health at risk every weight cut. I had to cut a lot of weight. So, I took that decision with my family, and I decided to move up to the next weight class, where I have the full confidence that I will become a world champion also.”

The idea of Topuria being even stronger and even more dangerous at lightweight is pretty terrifying, but it also opens up the door for so many fascinating possibilities. Buckle up, fight fans, because this is going to be fun to watch.