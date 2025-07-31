Ilia Topuria praised as “special” by UFC champion

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria has been praised by Dricus du Plessis following his recent success in the promotion.

As we know, Ilia Topuria is a pretty special talent – and it turns out that a lot of other fighters think so too. In his last three outings, he’s been able to defeat (and knock out) Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira. While it may sound extreme, he’s currently on a similar trajectory to Conor McGregor.

While his next opponent isn’t quite clear, one thing we do know is this: Ilia Topuria is legit. Another man who thinks so is Dricus du Plessis, who has enjoyed a similar rise to prominence.

Dricus du Plessis praises Ilia Topuria

“I’m so happy for him,” Du Plessis said of Topuria in an interview with Betway South Africa. “We made our debuts on the same fight card. He was literally in my changing room. We were on the same trajectory, winning our titles one month apart, so I’m super happy for him.

“I think he’s one of those special characters who’s going to be a Hall of Famer, no doubt. He’s the first unbeaten guy to have two titles, so I rate him very highly as an all-round fighter. And obviously, his striking power, knocking out three legends – I think he’s incredible, and in my opinion, one of the best, if not the best in the UFC right now.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Just how high is the ceiling for this guy? Only time will tell.