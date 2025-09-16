Why Ilia Topuria vs. Terence Crawford Could Happen – UFC Insider Explains

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on why Ilia Topuria vs Terence Crawford could become a reality one day.

We all know that Ilia Topuria is one of the fastest-rising stars in combat sports today. He may also be the pound for pound best fighter in mixed martial arts. However, instead of focusing his attention on the UFC right now, the lightweight champion has set his sights on a potential superfight against none other than Terence Crawford.

Crawford is coming off the back of a huge win over Canelo Alvarez that really cemented his status as one of the greatest of all time, and certainly of this generation. Ilia Topuria, meanwhile, is someone who has always been interested in chasing greatness, and we can’t see that changing anytime soon.

In a recent video, Michael Bisping explained why Ilia Topuria vs Terence Crawford is a real possibility.

Michael Bisping on Terence Crawford vs Ilia Topuria

“Because there will be two fan bases tuning in. And that’s what happened with the money fight. You’ve got all the boxing fans and then you’ve got all the MMA fans and of course you’ve got Dana White in the middle. Dana just did business with Terrence Crawford. Ilia is under contract with the UFC. So, it’s not unbelievable to think of a world where this might happen.”

Topuria may not even stand a chance against Crawford in the eyes of many, but there’s some serious money to be made with this kind of fight.