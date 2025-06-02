‘Ilia Topuria Beats Islam Makhachev’: Top-Ranked UFC Star Makes Shock Prediction For Superfight At 155

A top UFC bantamweight contender believes Ilia Topuria would hold the stylistic upper hand in a potential lightweight clash against Islam Makhachev.

Topuria relinquished his UFC featherweight crown in February in an effort to secure an immediate superfight with reigning lightweight champion Makhachev, aiming to etch his name in history as a two-division titleholder. However, the Dagestani offered a lukewarm response to the proposed superfight.

Instead, Makhachev is set to vacate his 155-pound belt as he shifts his focus to the welterweight division, where he plans to challenge current champion Jack Della Maddalena later this year. With the lightweight strap now up for grabs, “El Matador” is slated to square off against former champion Charles Oliveira for the vacant title in the headlining bout of UFC 317, scheduled for June 28.

One night. Two belts.



We're less than ONE MONTH away from #UFC317‼️ pic.twitter.com/47G09HRdtj — UFC (@ufc) May 29, 2025

Although Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev appear to be headed down vastly different career trajectories, with little likelihood of their paths crossing inside the Octagon anytime soon, one former UFC interim bantamweight title challenger believes that if the stars were to align, the undefeated Spaniard has owns the style and sharpness to edge out a win.

Cory Sandhagen Claims Ilia Topuria Has Tools To Trouble Islam Makhachev

During a recent appearance on the Overdogs Podcast, Cory Sandhagen weighed in on a potential lightweight bout between Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev. “Sandman” acknowledged Makhachev’s status as one of the sport’s premier grapplers but suggested that the former UFC featherweight champion’s elite takedown defense and striking prowess could tip the balance in his favor.

“If Ilia and Islam fight at 155, I honestly think Ilia would win that fight,” Sandhagen said. “His stature is going to be hard to take down for Islam, and if those two are standing, I just think Ilia is a way, way more dangerous guy standing. I can’t really see Islam hurting him because his guard is real good.”

“El Matador” was last seen in action at UFC 308 in October, where he successfully defended his featherweight title with a third-round knockout of former champion Max Holloway. Meanwhile, Makhachev’s latest outing came at UFC 311 in January, where he successfully defended his lightweight belt with a first-round submission victory over Renato Moicano.