Illness Makes UFC Perth Lose Yet Another Fight 24 Hours Before Fight Time

After already losing two of its scheduled bouts during fight week, including its originally scheduled co-main event, UFC Perth has been hit with another blow to its main card.

Australian native Justin Tafa was one of two fighters who had not weighed in for UFC Perth as the minutes were ticking down. But it was at the weigh-in deadline of 8pm ET that the UFC announced Tafa had withdrawn from his scheduled fight with Louie Sutherland.

An illness for Tafa was the cited reason for the bouts cancelation.

#UFCPerth Official update: Due to illness, Justin Tafa has been removed from his heavyweight bout with Louie Sutherland. As a result, this bout has been cancelled.



The number of fighters at UFC Perth is now down to 12.

Tafa’s brother, Junior Tafa, was originally scheduled to compete in the UFC Perth co-main event against Ibo Aslan. An injury, however, took Junior Tafa out of the fight, with Jimmy Crute vs. Ivan Erslan bumped up to the new co-main slot.

Oban Elliott was forced to withdraw from the card yesterday, also due to illness, with his planned bout against Jonathan Micallef being canceled.

UFC Perth, which takes place at the RAC Arena and has been also plagued with poor ticket sales, will be headlined by Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes.