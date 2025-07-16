“I’m Back In The Pool” – Conor McGregor Confirms Intentions To Return, Compete On UFC White House Card

Don’t try to outshine Conor McGregor — whether you believe him or not.

Just as news drops of Jon Jones explaining his plans to unretire and confirming his intentions to compete at the UFC’s White House card next year, McGregor makes his own claim of the same nature.

Talking to The Schmo, McGregor confirmed his intentions to return for the major UFC card in July 2026.

🚨”I’m Back in The Pool. So get ready and stay ready. Damage will be Done.” @TheNotoriousMMA



WHITE HOUSE CONOR ⏳ pic.twitter.com/KcUf4Sk5bh — The Schmo (@TheSchmo312) July 17, 2025

“They’re testing me. I’m in the pool,” McGregor told The Schmo. “That’s what pools are for — jumping in and out. But I’m back in the pool. So get ready and stay ready, because damage will be done.”

Conor McGregor Confirms Desire To Be On UFC Card At The White House

Following an announcement from U.S. President Donald Trump, UFC officials, including UFC CEO and President Dana White have confirmed plans for a UFC card on the White House grounds during the U.S. Semiquincentennial next July 4.

McGregor has been out of action since his UFC 264 loss to Dustin Poirier. Plans were in motion for McGregor to return following his stint as a coach on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter in 2023, taking on rival coach Michael Chandler. After a drawn-out negotiation, however, McGregor vs. Chandler was scheduled for UFC 303 — only to be canceled a few weeks before the event.

While a toe injury is the given reason for the fight falling through, some reports have claimed contract issues between McGregor and the promotion. McGregor has two fights remaining on his current deal and wants to fight the contract out; meanwhile, the UFC wants to lock McGregor up under another contract.

McGregor has been focused on his role as a part-owner of the BKFC, recently promoting its upcoming $25 million tournament and new signings, as well as getting into a confrontation with Mike Perry.

BKFC President David Feldman, during a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, says McGregor told him of his intentions to fight on the White House card and then have one last fight with the UFC after. He teased that after completing his UFC contract, McGregor might potentially fight in BKFC.

“He’s got two fights left on his contract,” Feldman said. “He told me in person. He whispered in my ear. He said, ‘I’m in the testing pool.’ He said, ‘I’m getting ready to make my comeback. I’m going to fight on that big card, and then I’m going to have another fight, and then we can talk.”

McGregor, who is running for the Irish presidency, is also currently dealing with drama outside of the cage, following a leak of nude pictures by rapper Azealia Banks, as well as being spotted with a woman on a beach that isn’t his fiancée, Dee Devlin.