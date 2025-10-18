“In Any Just World That’s A 28-28 Draw” – Fans And Fighters Criticize Decision To Not Dock Point As Mike Malott Gets Win Over Kevin Holland At UFC Vancouver

In what might have been one of the more bizarre fights of recent time, Mike Malott pulled off perhaps the biggest win of his UFC career so far, defeating Kevin Holland in front of a native Canadian crowd in the co-main event of UFC Vancouver.

After a quiet start, Holland managed to catch a kick from Malott and dropped him with a right hand. Malott, however, managed to grab a leg and sweep, getting on top with grappling pressure. Back on the feet, Malott landed a pair of accidental low blows on Holland in a short timespan, the latter being a knee to the groin that clearly hurt Holland. Holland took the full five minutes and continued despite appearing to still be in pain, but nothing significant was landed following that. Despite this and Drew Dober’s point deduction earlier in the evening, Malott was not deducted a point.

After a bizarre sequence of events to check on Holland’s condition, Malott seemed to find success in the second round with technical striking, including a combination and knee to the body that appeared to hurt Holland. Holland seemed to not pour out as much as he should have in the third, and a slam takedown and an arm-triangle attempt helped to secure Malott the decision victory.

In any just world, that's a 28-28 draw. But Dan Miragliotta is horrendous as his job so Mike Malott wins. — Jed Meshew II (@JedKMeshew) October 19, 2025

New Kevin Holland memes incoming. #UFCVancouver — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 19, 2025

Drew Dober shot point loss. Kev kicked twice in less than 90 seconds and nothing!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) October 19, 2025

Being a referee is a difficult job, but something’s got to give there’s so many inconsistencies. #UFCVancouver — Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) October 19, 2025

Mike Malott wins 29-28 but this fight shouldn't have continued after the groin strike. The UFC has been a terrible product tonight. #UFCVancouver — Enfuego (@Enfuego101) October 19, 2025

So the first thing Mike Malott says post fight is cracking a joke about committing the fouls. Nice 👍 #UFCVancouver — asap_ (@aasap__) October 19, 2025

Mike Malott is genuinely so bad lmao kneed Holland’s balls into his stomach and still couldn’t even finish the guy. Holy fuck what a fraud this guy is. pic.twitter.com/2XppDS1zrH — michael🎱 (@TotaIlyGnarly) October 19, 2025

Mike Malott to Kevin Holland pic.twitter.com/OIdIB3Vroa — 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘯 (@xJahstin) October 19, 2025

Mike Malott when he sees Kevin

Holland’s nuts

#UFCVancouver pic.twitter.com/A6LvO0WnR4 — Tony Johns (@WhyGarth) October 19, 2025

#UFCVancouver going down as one of the weirdest cards of the year…



1. Malott kicks Holland’s nuts, he’s fine after 1 minute

2. Malott knees Holland’s nuts, waits the full five minutes, then decides to continue fighting

3. Holland clearly in pain still as the doctor asks if he… pic.twitter.com/Hk7puxohGO — Finz Chats MMA (@finz_the) October 19, 2025

Malott slumps both those pretenders fighting at MSG next month btw — Jimbo J (@Jimbo_J_) October 19, 2025

Malott has now won three straight and is now 6-1 in the UFC since his 2021 appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series. He entered tonight off a knockout of Charles Radtke at UFC 315.

Holland has now lost four of his last six, coming into tonight off a loss to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 318.