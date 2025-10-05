“In The Top 5 UFC Fighters Of All-Time” – Henry Cejudo, Terrance McKinney, Jon Jones, And Others React To Alex Pereira Running Through Magomed Ankalaev To Regain Light Heavyweight Title At UFC 320

Chama is champ once again.

After his offense was completely neutralized in their first meeting, Alex Pereira went all out and finished Magomed Ankalaev in just 80 seconds to regain the UFC light heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 320.

Pereira looked to pressure Ankalaev right away, and it paid off. Pereira landed a right hook that landed on the side of the head, rocking him. Pereira easily took Ankalaev to the ground and landed a series of punches and elbows before referee Herb Dean stopped the fight.

This victory puts Alex Pereira in the top 5 UFC fighters of all-time #UFC320 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 5, 2025

Alex Pereira wasted no time. He walked up to Ankalaev and destroyed him.



One of the greatest combat sports fighters of all time. pic.twitter.com/YZ7IgyhNDr — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) October 5, 2025

Chama is back!!! — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 5, 2025

POATAN IS BACK ON TOP OF THE WORLD! #UFC320 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 5, 2025

Wow Alex 🙏🏾 — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) October 5, 2025

how does the Alex Pereira story keep getting more and more unbelievable — Alexander K Lee (@AlexanderKLee) October 5, 2025

Chama!! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 5, 2025

The MMA gods have spoken! #UFC320 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 5, 2025

The best Brazilian fighter to ever exist — Renato Moicano (@moicanoufc) October 5, 2025

Nasty straight rt hand CHama is back sheesh that’s how you get the belt back — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 5, 2025

Jeeeeez Pereira came to Thump!! 👊🏿 #ufc320 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) October 5, 2025

@AlexPereiraUFC straight inspiration!! Came back and reclaimed not once but TWO times. Beast. #ufc320 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) October 5, 2025

POATAN MAIN EVENT WHITE HOUSE — Renato Moicano (@moicanoufc) October 5, 2025

Daaamn that’s how you win a rematch! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) October 5, 2025

ALEX PEREIRA JUST DOG WALKED ANKALAEV #UFC320 pic.twitter.com/WDPFj9J4Av — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) October 5, 2025

ALEX PEREIRA FIRST ROUND TKO.



CHAMA. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 5, 2025

Calling it now, Pereira is gonna get Ulberg before they even consider an Ankalaev trilogy. They’re gonna cash out on that big matchup while they can with Pereira. #UFC320 — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) October 5, 2025

ALEX PEREIRA HIT HIS ICONIC JAMAHAL HILL CELEBRATION ON MAGOMED ANKALAEV #UFC320 pic.twitter.com/Tul56a6fzl — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) October 5, 2025

ALEX PEREIRA EMOTED ON HIM 😭🔥pic.twitter.com/O7XDjfRGHq — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) October 5, 2025

Pereira, also a former UFC middleweight champion, originally won the UFC’s 205-pound gold with a finish of Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295. He retained the title three times before losing to Ankalaev, finishing Jamahal Hill at UFC 300, Prochazka at UFC 303, and Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307.

Ankalaev entered tonight 12-0-1 (1 NC) in his last 14 fights. This marked his first fight since winning the light heavyweight title from Pereira at UFC 313 in March.