“In The Top 5 UFC Fighters Of All-Time” – Henry Cejudo, Terrance McKinney, Jon Jones, And Others React To Alex Pereira Running Through Magomed Ankalaev To Regain Light Heavyweight Title At UFC 320

Chama is champ once again.
After his offense was completely neutralized in their first meeting, Alex Pereira went all out and finished Magomed Ankalaev in just 80 seconds to regain the UFC light heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 320.
Pereira looked to pressure Ankalaev right away, and it paid off. Pereira landed a right hook that landed on the side of the head, rocking him. Pereira easily took Ankalaev to the ground and landed a series of punches and elbows before referee Herb Dean stopped the fight.
Pereira, also a former UFC middleweight champion, originally won the UFC’s 205-pound gold with a finish of Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295. He retained the title three times before losing to Ankalaev, finishing Jamahal Hill at UFC 300, Prochazka at UFC 303, and Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307.
Ankalaev entered tonight 12-0-1 (1 NC) in his last 14 fights. This marked his first fight since winning the light heavyweight title from Pereira at UFC 313 in March.