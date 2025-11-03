Isaac Dulgarian Released By UFC After Loss In Controversial UFC Vegas 110 Bout Facing Fight Fixing Allegations

Isaac Dulgarian, the losing fighter from a UFC Vegas 110 main card bout at the center of suspicious betting line movement, has reportedly been released from the UFC.

Ariel Helwani of Uncrowned was the first to report the news on social media, citing unnamed sources.

Isaac Dulgarian, who was submitted last night by Yadier del Valle, has been released by the UFC, sources say. He was released today.



The official reason was attributed to last night’s loss, however, the bout has been the center of controversy after a ton of money started to come… — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 3, 2025

The promotion released Dulgarian on November 2, just one day following his loss to Yadier Del Valle. The fight was notable not only for the way that Dulgarian was dominated into a first-round submission loss, but also for how quickly his line as a favorite shrank in the hours leading up to the fight.

The UFC has neither confirmed the release of Dulgarian, nor has it made any sort of statement in regard to the allegations surrounding the bout.

Isaac Dulgarian Reportedly Released By UFC 24 Hours After UFC Vegas 110

Dulgarian reportedly entered his fight with Del Valle as a -250 favorite, but the line managed to swing him down to just a -166 by the time of the fight. Furthermore, a lot of prop money was notably placed on a first-round finish for Del Valle, which was exactly what happened.

Dulgarian was easily taken down, with Del Valle quickly getting to his back. Despite Dulgarian seemingly attempting to defend the choke for about a minute or so, he ended up tapping out.

The line movement was so suspicious that several sportsbooks pulled the fight from bet availability — and at least a couple of sportsbooks offered refunds to those who placed bets on it.

Journalist and New York-based promoter Harry Mac has alleged that the UFC was informed of the fight being flagged as suspicious with its betting lines, but reportedly allowed the fight to happen anyway.

Though unconfirmed as of press time, Mac has further alleged that over 100 UFC fights this year have been flagged by the FBI for their unusual betting patterns, and that at a potential audit may involve several fights refereed by Jason Herzog.

This betting controversy not only comes parallel to the NBA’s current betting scandal, but it also occurs nearly three years to the day of the Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke bout that resulted in James Krause being forced out of MMA.

It also comes almost exactly 10 years since Tae Hyun Bang’s controversial win over Leo Kuntz in South Korea — a fight that Bang had planned to throw before being warned by UFC officials about the unusual betting activity for that fight. Bang and three others would ultimately serve prison sentences.