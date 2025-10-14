Islam Makhachev Does Not Have What It Takes to Be a Welterweight Champ Due to One Simple Reason, According to Beneil Dariush

UFC star Islam Makhachev may lose to Jack Della Maddalena due to the size difference, says UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush.

Next month at Madison Square Garden, Islam Makhachev will attempt to become a two-weight world champion. He will do so by going head to head with current champion Jack Della Maddalena, who took the belt off Belal Muhammad. While it was a competitive fight, JDM did an incredible job of overcoming Belal’s wrestling, and the Australian sensation was able to implement his own game plan en route to victory.

Islam Makhachev, of course, is daring to be great, and he isn’t too concerned about the size difference between him and the man who will be standing across the cage from him. While it’s a big factor in how the fight will go, Islam knows just how dominant he can be both on the feet and on the ground.

In a recent interview, Beneil Dariush gave his thoughts on how Islam Makhachev will perform at UFC 322 and whether or not he can claim the belt.

Beneil Dariush questions Islam Makhachev at welterweight

“I’m going to lean now towards JDM. I just feel like the size will make a difference cardio-wise. JDM has great cardio. Maybe I’m wrong, but now, this is all feel. This is one of those fights where I can’t really give you a clear answer. So I just feel like JDM.”

Regardless of what happens, you can expect this one to be action-packed and full of drama.