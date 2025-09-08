Islam Makhachev or Jack Della Maddalena: Who Is The Better Striker? Who Cares, Says UFC Insider

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen isn’t interested in the debate regarding who the better striker is between Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena.

At UFC 322 later this year, Jack Della Maddalena will defend his UFC welterweight championship against Islam Makhachev. One of the key components of the fight, in the eyes of many, is the striking game. While we all know Islam has a significant advantage on the ground, JDM is an incredibly precise striker – and that could easily come into play in this fight.

However, in a recent video, Chael Sonnen laid out an interesting argument regarding why the striking isn’t likely to decide the title clash between Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena.

Chael Sonnen’s view on Islam Makhachev vs Jack Della Maddalena debate

“So, what difference does it make who’s better in the standup?… Would you rather hit harder or be able to be hit harder? With four-ounce gloves on, this whole expression about who’s better is really nothing more than an expression. And it’s not the inability of the takedown, it’s the threat of the takedown that changes your standup.

“We have seen some of the best and most decorated kickboxers in the world not only lose in the first round, we’ve seen them knocked out on their feet in the first round. And it’s not because the guy was better at the standup. It’s because the kickboxer was scared about the takedown. And it changed his demeanor. It changed his offense. It changed his defense. It changed his posture.”

“When’s the last time a fight got decided in the standup? And what difference does it make with four-ounce gloves on? It doesn’t matter who’s got the better feints, it doesn’t matter who’s got the better combinations. You don’t want to have to hit a guy five or six times like you do in the sport of boxing.

“You want to be able to hit him one time. And if he can’t take a punch correctly, you’re only going to need to hit him one time. But it’s going to look sloppy. It’s going to look like two bums fighting because the things that work in MMA are completely illegal in the sweet science. And that’s just the truth.”

“It’s the same as it’s been since ‘93 until now. It’s the guy that decides, are we on our feet or are we on the ground. That is your champion. That is your winner of every fight, every time. He’s better in the stand up—what a dork. What’s that even mean?”