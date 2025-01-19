Islam Makhachev Welcomes Dricus Du Plessis Title Fight After UFC 311, Says Alex Pereira Is ‘Too Much’

Islam Makhachev is eyeing another championship belt after successfully defending his lightweight title with a first-round submission win over Renato Moicano in the UFC 311 main event.

This victory marked Makhachev’s fourth consecutive title defense, solidifying his status as one of the sport’s top pound-for-pound fighters and fueling speculation about a move to another weight class to pursue dual-champion status.

While not rushing the decision, Makhachev is clear about his long-term goal of holding another title.

“I don’t know when it’s going to happen, but I told them I’m not [going to] leave this sport without [a] second belt,” Makhachev said during the UFC 311 post-fight press conference. “I need the second belt to be, and after I’ll talk like, ‘I’m the greatest’ or something. But right now, my goal is to be double champion. I don’t know if it’s going to be next fight or when, [but] I’m still fighting, still winning. I defend my belt how many times the UFC wants; I will defend. When they give me [a] chance, I want to be double champion.”

Makhachev, an occasional teammate and training partner of current welterweight champion Belal Muhammad, has ruled out fighting his friend. However, he has expressed openness to facing middleweight titleholder Dricus Du Plessis. The South African is scheduled for a rematch with Sean Strickland at UFC 312, with the winner expected to face Khamzat Chimaev next.

“I can be three-division also,” Makhachev said, referring to his ambitions beyond a second title. “Just give me the chance, that’s it. I will fight with [Dricus] Du Plessis. If they give me the chance, I will fight with him also. I swear, if Dana White sends me [the] contract, I will fight with him.”

When asked about potentially facing light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, however, Makhachev dismissed the idea with humor.