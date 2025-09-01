Islam Makhachev has everything to lose at UFC 322, says former UFC champion

UFC legend Robert Whittaker believes Islam Makhachev has everything to lose when he faces Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322.

As we know, Islam Makhachev will headline UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden when he challenges Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC welterweight championship. While many believe he is the favorite to walk away from New York City with the belt, others are of the belief that JDM is being underestimated.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Robert Whittaker had the following to say on the pressure currently resting on the shoulders of Islam Makhachev.

Robert Whittaker’s view on Jack Della Maddalena vs Islam Makhachev

“Jack has nothing to lose, and I think Islam’s got everything to lose,” Whittaker said on his MMArcade Podcast. “He’s the hottest prospect right now in MMA. Everyone expects Islam to just run through him.”

“I think what was unexpected was the relinquishing of the lightweight title,” Whittaker said. “I expected it in a sense that because Topuria did it, people would have to follow suit, but Islam’s kind of like the poster boy right now for the UFC in terms of like megastar sort of things. I didn’t see them doing that.”

“I’m going to go Jack,” Whittaker said. “I think Jack has that X-factor. I think he has the gut, the grit, the determination to fight the takedowns, to fight the takedown attacks that Islam is going to go for, and I think in a striking fight straight up, Jack is better. I think he wins in the hands.

“I think Jack’s got the better game to strike over five rounds than Islam does, as well, especially if Islam is trying to go for takedowns during the fight. People sleep on Jack’s grappling game. They sleep on his jiu-jitsu.

“I don’t think Islam is going to be as gung-ho with the takedowns as everybody believes because Jack has that level of offense off his back. From the things I remember seeing in the (Alexander Volkanovski) fight, their first pairing, I see the fight potentially going that way.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie