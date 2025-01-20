Islam Makhachev’s Manager Teases ‘Unpredictable’ Plans After UFC 311 That Don’t Include Tsarukyan, Oliveira Or Topuria

Islam Makhachev’s manager hints that the UFC is cooking something truly spectacular for the lightweight champion’s next fight.

Makhachev swiftly dispatched his short-notice replacement opponent, Renato Moicano, claiming a lopsided first-round submission victory in the UFC 311 main event this past weekend at the Intuit Dome in California.

The Dagestani champion was originally set to face Arman Tsarukyan in a highly anticipated rematch. However, the plan took an unexpected turn last Friday when UFC CEO Dana White announced that “Ahalkalakets” had been forced to pull out due to a back injury.

Makhachev’s victory at UFC 311 etched his name into the record books with a remarkable fourth consecutive title defense, reaffirming his status as the sport’s top pound-for-pound fighter. The dominant performance reignited discussions about a potential move to a higher weight class to fulfill his long-held dream of becoming a two-division UFC champion.

While the reigning lightweight king stated in the UFC 311 post-fight press conference that he isn’t rushing the decision, he emphasized his determination to capture gold in a second weight class. He also outlined plans to make his return during the UFC’s annual International Fight Week, typically held in late June or early July.

Tsarukyan is still the leading challenger for Makhachev’s 155-pound crown, but White has emphasized that withdrawing from UFC 311 means he’ll need to earn his way back into the title conversation.

As for Makhachev’s next challenge, a rematch with Charles Oliveira, whom he defeated at UFC 280 to claim the belt, seems like a strong possibility. Meanwhile, reigning featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has also hinted at moving up in weight for a potential champion vs. champion super fight.

However, according to Makhachev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, none of these three names are even on the table for his client’s next opponent.

In a recent social media post, Abdelaziz hinted that the UFC is planning something entirely surprising for the 33-year-old Russian.

“The UFC has a completely different plan for Islam which doesn’t include Oliveira, Arman or Ilia. But it’s an unpredictable sport and you don’t know what could happen.” Abdelaziz wrote on X.

The Dominance MMA owner further spotlighted two fresh contenders who could be next in line to challenge Makhachev.

“If Justin Gaethje beats [Dan] Hooker he can be easily next. If Beneil Dariush beats Poirier he can also be next. These would be two new names that Islam hasn’t fought yet.”

Makhachev is riding an unprecedented 15-fight win streak, a remarkable run that includes triumphs over a roster of high-profile opponents such as Tsarukyan, Dustin Poirier, and Alexander Volkanovski, among others.