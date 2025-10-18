Islam Makhachev is Just One Loss Away from “Herding his sheep,” According to Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria has teased Islam Makhachev ahead of his upcoming title fight against Jack Della Maddalena.

As we know, Islam Makhachev is one of the best fighters in all of mixed martial arts. He has proven himself time and time again, and as we look ahead to the future, it certainly feels like he has a lot of gas left in the tank. In his next outing at UFC 322, he will attempt to become a two-weight world champion when he locks horns with Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC welterweight championship.

There’s no denying that this is one of the toughest tests of Islam Makhachev’s career. In equal measure, his sheer dominance at 155 pounds means that many people are feeling pretty confident about his chances of dethroning JDM – rightly or wrongly.

In a recent interview, Ilia Topuria spoke about the possibility of him locking horns with Islam Makhachev one day.

Ilia Topuria was asked if he’d still fight Islam Makhachev if he lost to JDM at #UFC322



“If Islam loses, he can go back to Dagestan to his farm and continue herding his sheep.” 😭



🎥 @BetssonSport pic.twitter.com/xDYsHDOhdM — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 17, 2025

Ilia Topuria goes after Islam Makhachev

“Sorry, I couldn’t remember the word. If Islam loses, he can go back to Dagestan to his farm and continue shepherding his sheep. That’s the word, right? But if he wins, I’ll definitely move up. Definitely. 100%.”

There is obviously a lot of intrigue behind this fight and what exactly it would look like. Regardless of who you would favor, though, nobody can look past the fact that it would be one of the biggest fights in the recent history of the sport, and that it has the potential to be fight of the year.