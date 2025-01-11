Islam Makhachev Outlines His Mistakes In Dustin Poirier Win: ‘When I Watch The Highlights…’

UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev has built a reputation as a dominant force in the Octagon, but he remains introspective about his performances.

Reflecting on his third title defense at UFC 302, where he submitted Dustin Poirier, Makhachev acknowledged the challenges “The Diamond” presented and admitted to making mistakes during the bout.

Speaking with Demetrious Johnson on his YouTube channel, Makhachev praised Poirier’s preparation and competitiveness, noting that Poirier even managed to win two rounds on one judge’s scorecard.

“Last time I fought Poirier, he prepared for this fight very well,” Makhachev said. “He did good homework, and he defended my wrestling. I did like, a lot of mistakes. I also had the kimura, and when I closed, I thought it was finished.

“I did mistakes a couple of times, you know, and he gave me a (gash). But when I watch the highlights, I like this fight. If you ask me which fight I want to watch again, I’m going to say with Poirier because I watched this fight many times, and I was enjoying it. I know what I did wrong, what I did right, what I have to change.”

Makhachev’s focus now shifts to UFC 311, where he will face Arman Tsarukyan in a highly anticipated rematch. The bout will take place on Jan. 18 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.