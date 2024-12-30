Islam Makhachev Reveals How He’ll Know When To Retire From MMA: ‘Beterbiev Is 39…’

Islam Makhachev continues to solidify his legacy as one of MMA’s most dominant forces. The UFC lightweight champion has showcased his skills against elite competition, establishing himself as a formidable presence in the sport.

Makhachev claimed the vacant lightweight title with a submission victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. He successfully defended it with a decision win over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284 and followed it up with a knockout win in their rematch at UFC 294.

Most recently, at UFC 302, Makhachev submitted Dustin Poirier, further cementing his reign. His next title defense is set for Jan. 18, 2025, at UFC 311, where he will face Arman Tsarukyan in a highly anticipated rematch.

In a recent interview with Yukah MMA (h/t Bloody Elbow), Makhachev addressed questions about his career longevity and whether he has a specific retirement age in mind.

“I wouldn’t say it’s that bad; if I feel like I have stopped [developing], then that’s it — I have to quit. No, [there is no age in mind], I don’t associate anything with age… [Artur] Beterbiev is 39 years old, and he’s the best boxer in the world. Years are not the limit. I don’t have any [title] numbers at all [in mind].”

When asked how he would recognize when it’s time to step away from the sport, Makhachev explained that he’ll rely on comparisons with his training partners.

“I train with a lot of young guys in the gym. If I see that I can’t keep up, that they are catching up with me, overtaking me, then why should I torture myself? I’ll stop [then].”

For Makhachev, the focus remains on continuous improvement and maintaining dominance, with no immediate plans to slow down.