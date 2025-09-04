‘Slow And Stiff’ – Fans React To Islam Makhachev Polishing His Striking Skills Ahead Of Jack Della Maddalena Superfight At UFC 322

Islam Makhachev’s preparation is underway for the biggest fight of his career.
In June, Makhachev vacated his UFC lightweight titleholder to pursue double-champ status by moving up to welterweight. He is now scheduled to challenge reigning 170-pound champion Jack Della Maddalena in the UFC 322 main event on November 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The 32-year-old Russian has built his reputation on world-class wrestling and suffocating grappling that has overwhelmed countless opponents. However, his next test is expected to be far more challenging, as Maddalena brings a lethal striking arsenal paired with solid takedown defense.
Makhachev and his team appear fully aware of the danger the Australian champion presents, and they’re leaving nothing to chance. A noticeably bulked-up Makhachev recently shared training camp footage on his Instagram stories, where he could be seen sharpening his striking skills while working the mitts in preparation for the showdown.
Fans React To Islam Makhachev Sharpening His Striking Before UFC 322
MMA fans responded with mixed reactions after watching Islam Makhachev working on his striking game ahead of his title clash with Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322.
While many expressed excitement for the matchup, others downplayed its significance, insisting the former lightweight champion will ultimately lean on his wrestling once again.
Makhachev last competed at UFC 311 this past January, where he made quick work of short-notice replacement Renato Moicano, securing a first-round submission to notch his fourth successful title defense.
The Dagestani standout is riding an impressive 15-fight win streak, highlighted by statement wins over Alexander Volkanovski, Dustin Poirier, and Charles Oliveira. His lone career blemish came nearly a decade ago at UFC 192 in October 2015, when Adriano Martins handed him a first-round knockout loss.