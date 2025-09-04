‘Slow And Stiff’ – Fans React To Islam Makhachev Polishing His Striking Skills Ahead Of Jack Della Maddalena Superfight At UFC 322

Islam Makhachev’s preparation is underway for the biggest fight of his career.

In June, Makhachev vacated his UFC lightweight titleholder to pursue double-champ status by moving up to welterweight. He is now scheduled to challenge reigning 170-pound champion Jack Della Maddalena in the UFC 322 main event on November 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Aussies are taking over MSG 🗽🦘



Jack Della Maddalena vs Islam Makhachev – it does NOT get bigger than this!#UFC322 | Nov 16 pic.twitter.com/H8MfF0iSMO — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) August 29, 2025

The 32-year-old Russian has built his reputation on world-class wrestling and suffocating grappling that has overwhelmed countless opponents. However, his next test is expected to be far more challenging, as Maddalena brings a lethal striking arsenal paired with solid takedown defense.

Makhachev and his team appear fully aware of the danger the Australian champion presents, and they’re leaving nothing to chance. A noticeably bulked-up Makhachev recently shared training camp footage on his Instagram stories, where he could be seen sharpening his striking skills while working the mitts in preparation for the showdown.

Islam Makhachev putting the focus on striking as he prepares for Jack Della Maddalena🥊👊 pic.twitter.com/PICeHdwyJK — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) September 4, 2025

Fans React To Islam Makhachev Sharpening His Striking Before UFC 322

MMA fans responded with mixed reactions after watching Islam Makhachev working on his striking game ahead of his title clash with Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322.

While many expressed excitement for the matchup, others downplayed its significance, insisting the former lightweight champion will ultimately lean on his wrestling once again.

Slow and stiff, we’ll eat him alive pic.twitter.com/HRcbNkT3bi — D’Sean (@dseanmac) September 4, 2025

This is a farce

He will shoot for the nuts at the first chance he gets — Ben Dover (@TedBull323) September 4, 2025

Only to submit jdm in 2nd round — Regular guy (@Gaitond05218045) September 4, 2025

He cant let Jack box from outside the distance.



Jack throws in combinations and is quicker than Islam.



Islam will need to clinch him and get some knees in. Like what he is doing there. — boxingcoach (@boxingcoach5) September 4, 2025

Can’t fucking wait for this — Nathan A. Bauman (@nathanabauman) September 4, 2025

He will need it in case plan A fails and you know what plan A is. — Mufasa (@mo_konnect) September 4, 2025

All this to just dive for the legs and pray — SkyzNYC (@SkyzNyc) September 4, 2025

look this leg kick 😂😂😂😂😂 — JESUÍNO 🇹🇭🇧🇷 (@jebosio22) September 4, 2025

Kid is doing cardio kickboxing to prepare for the best boxer in the UFC pic.twitter.com/grhk3EoDub — Will 🍳 (@WillTheSkillet) September 4, 2025

He’s doing that so this doesn’t happen again 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/A7zWrypERh — Shady (@melon_shadyy) September 4, 2025

we all know he is gonna wrestle with jdm and — AbyRsw (@RswAby24) September 4, 2025

Islam has 15 minutes to win this while Jack has the last 2 rounds to sleep Islam. — Smilo Mkhize (@SmiloMkhize_) September 4, 2025

Makhachev last competed at UFC 311 this past January, where he made quick work of short-notice replacement Renato Moicano, securing a first-round submission to notch his fourth successful title defense.

The Dagestani standout is riding an impressive 15-fight win streak, highlighted by statement wins over Alexander Volkanovski, Dustin Poirier, and Charles Oliveira. His lone career blemish came nearly a decade ago at UFC 192 in October 2015, when Adriano Martins handed him a first-round knockout loss.

Image: @ufc/Instagram



