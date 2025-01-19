‘Jon Jones Could Never’ – Fans React As Islam Makhachev Submits Renato Moicano On 24 Hours’ Notice At UFC 311

New, last-minute challenger, no problem for Islam Makhachev.
Makhachev became the first fighter in UFC lightweight history to defend the championship four times with a quick submission victory over Renato Moicano in the main event of UFC 311.
Moicano appeared to get off to a decent start, landing a couple of strong shots on the champ during the first round. When the fight got to the ground, however, it wasn’t close.
The Dagestani was able to lock in a D’Arce choke and scored a quick submission to retain the gold.
Makhachev was originally scheduled to defend the championship against No. 1 contender Arman Tsarukyan before the Armenian withdrew on the day of the weigh-ins with a back injury.
The champ won the title by defeating Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 before retaining the belt against then-featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski twice, at UFC 284 and UFC 294, and Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.
Moicano, meanwhile, was originally booked to face Beneil Dariush on tonight’s card. He entered UFC 311 on a four-fight win streak and with six wins in his last seven. He had most recently defeated Benoît Saint Denis at UFC Paris in September.