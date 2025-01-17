Islam Makhachev Reacts To Late-Notice UFC 311 Opponent Change: ‘It Doesn’t Matter Who’

Islam Makhachev remains unfazed by whoever stands across from him in the Octagon on Saturday night, as he’s focused on accomplishing the task at hand.

Makhachev was initially slated to defend his lightweight title against former rival Arman Tsarukyan in the main event of UFC 311 this weekend at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

However, on Friday morning, the headliner took an unforeseen turn when UFC CEO Dana White announced that “Ahalkalakets” had been forced to withdraw from the rematch due to a back injury.

Makhachev will now square off against Renato Moicano in the newly revamped main event of UFC 311. Originally scheduled to face Beneil Dariush in a 155-pound clash on the main card, “Money” has now seized the eleventh-hour opportunity to challenge for the UFC title after Tsarukyan’s injury sidelined the original matchup.

The Dagestani champion embraced the unanticipated shift, proudly echoing his own quote, which White had prominently displayed on the walls of the UFC Performance Institute.

“‘What does this title represent? It means you’re the best in the world and if you’re the best in the world, it doesn’t matter who’s going to be standing across from you. What do I say? No? NEVER. Let’s do this!'” Makhachev wrote on X.

Makhachev is riding a remarkable 14-fight win streak, with his most recent appearance at UFC 303 in June 2024. There, he secured a gritty fifth-round submission victory over Dustin Poirier to successfully retain his title.

Meanwhile, Moicano is on a four-fight win streak and has been relentless since his move to the 155-pound division, boasting six victories in his last seven bouts. “Money” enters this title fight on the back of a dominant second-round TKO (doctor’s stoppage) over Benoît Saint Denis at UFC Paris in September.