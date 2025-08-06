Islam Makhachev’s retirement: Khabib gives honest opinion of his timeline

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has given his thoughts on a potential timeline for the mixed martial arts retirement of Islam Makhachev.

At the age of 33, Islam Makhachev has already achieved some incredible things in the sport of mixed martial arts. Now, though, he’s hoping to take things to a whole new level as he prepares to challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC welterweight championship. If he wins, he would join an exclusive club of fighters who have won UFC world titles in two different weight classes.

One question that has been circulating recently is also a pretty important one: when will Islam Makhachev retire?

Nobody knows for sure but in a recent interview, Islam Makhachev’s close friend and long-time training partner Khabib Nurmagomedov provided some insight.

Khabib believes Islam Makhachev has 1–2 years left in the sport 👀😲



During a press conference, Khabib Nurmagomedov spoke about the importance of retiring at the right time, ideally around the age of 35, when a fighter’s prime begins to fade. Pushing beyond that point often… pic.twitter.com/wcSB4vPqjL — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) August 6, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov discusses Islam Makhachev’s eventual MMA retirement

“Islam maybe, my honest opinion, one and a half, two years because [his] age [in] October is going to be 34. Nobody is going to be [the] same. When time comes, they don’t ask what’s your name… When you become 35, you need to stop doing this because [you should] leave this sport for young guys.

“When you become 35 and you don’t finish, somebody is going to finish you. Why? It’s better to finish. After 35, you’re never going to be the same. People can talk whatever they want, when you’re past your prime, you [are] going to fight only for money.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Enjoy him while you still can, folks.