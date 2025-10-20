Islam Makhachev Is Seeking New Haters

UFC star Islam Makhachev has joked about needing new haters in the wake of receiving praise from former opponent Dan Hooker.

At UFC 322 next month, Islam Makhachev will move up to welterweight in order to challenge for his second UFC title. He will do so against Jack Della Maddalena, and while many believe that Islam has what it takes to get the job done, it’s also been noted that the size difference could prove to be a problem for him – especially after what JDM was able to do in his title fight with Belal Muhammad, who is also a wrestle-heavy kind of fighter.

For Islam Makhachev, winning over critics hasn’t always been the easiest thing, but it’s also never really been his primary objective. He goes out there to put on a show, and now, he’s planning on making history by joining an exclusive group of fighters who have been able to win a UFC title in two different weight classes.

After Dan Hooker recently praised Makhachev for his eagerness to step up to this kind of challenge, Islam couldn’t help but respond on social media.

After Islam Makhachev read about Dan Hooker praising him, he came to X to share his feelings on witnessing an old foe become a fan in the most Islam Makhachev way possible. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/0zSLQu0W7y — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) October 17, 2025

Islam Makhachev responds to Dan Hooker praising him

“Need new haters, the old ones are starting to like me [sunglasses emoji]”.

Makhachev knows that there’s a real risk associated with facing someone like JDM, but if he can win the fight and do so convincingly, it’ll be pretty hard to argue against him being the number one pound for pound fighter in the sport.