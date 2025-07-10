Islam Makhachev’s welterweight move: Stephen Thompson provides interesting analysis

UFC legend Stephen Thompson has given his thoughts on Islam Makhachev‘s impending move from the lightweight division to welterweight.

As we know, Islam Makhachev is no longer the UFC lightweight champion. He gave up that belt in order to pursue a second world title up at 170 pounds. It’s an achievement that only a handful of fighters have to their name, and Islam wants to join that incredibly exclusive group.

We all know that Islam Makhachev is one of the most exciting fighters in the sport today, and he’s also one of the pound-for-pound best. Alas, adding 15 pounds is certainly going to change the conversation, especially when going up against a guy as formidable as Jack Della Maddalena.

In a recent interview, welterweight Stephen Thompson gave his thoughts on Islam Makhachev’s decision to make the switch.

Stephen Thompson’s view on Islam Makhachev’s welterweight switch

“Well, number one, if I was in the top-five, I would be very upset that this guy who just got the title is already looking at somebody from a different division,” Thompson told MMA Fighting. “If it was me who, if I’m in the top-five, more deserving than this guy coming up, like I’ve been waiting here.

“Now, I think it’s a good fight,” Thompson explained. “I think it’s a very tough fight for Islam Makhachev coming up. [Della Maddalena’s] a bigger guy, a guy with great takedown defense, and a guy who just won the title from somebody very similar to himself in Belal Muhammad. Cardio for days, strong grappling background.

“I do believe that Islam has a better striking than than Belal does, so I think that would be interesting, but I think it’s a very tough fight for Islam, for sure.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting