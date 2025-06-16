Israel Adesanya reveals his hatred for Joaquin Buckley

UFC legend Israel Adesanya revealed his hatred for Joaquin Buckley during his recent UFC Atlanta reaction video.

As we know, Israel Adesanya is pretty close friends with Kamaru Usman. Therefore, it makes sense that he was watching and supporting him during Saturday night’s UFC Atlanta main event. While it was great to see him getting behind his fellow African champion, he also had a few less than pleasant things to say about Joaquin Buckley.

As we know, Buckley has a tendency to be pretty loud and out there – especially when it comes to trash talk. In the aforementioned video, Israel Adesanya didn’t hold back when telling the world what he thought of the welterweight contender.

Israel Adesanya couldn't stop hating on Joaquin Buckley while watching his fight with Kamaru Usman last night 😭



"I hate this n**** bro. Something about him just f***ing annoys me."



🎥 @stylebender pic.twitter.com/9RZSpKDFo6 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 15, 2025

Israel Adesanya voices hatred of Joaquin Buckley

“I hate this n**** bro. I don’t use the word hate lightly, but I hate this n**** bro. Something about him just f***ing annoys me. Literally, I’m just tryna chill, talk. ‘Hey man you know we gotta get this going man, blah blah blah’, like he’s rapping to me. Every single time.”

“At one point I just walked away while he was talking. Maybe I’m just a hater bro.”

When it comes to ‘Stylebender’, he has his own decisions to make when it comes to his future. There’s a chance that he will continue battling middleweight contenders in the hope of making his way to a title shot, whereas others are of the belief that he will ride off into the sunset.

Regardless of which camp you fall into, there’s no denying that Adesanya has had an unbelievable effect on the world of mixed martial arts – and soon, the same may be true of Joaquin Buckley.