“It’s Not Wrong That You Share The Same Goal…” – The TUF Stuff: The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 Episode 10 Recap

Welcome, everyone, to the 10th edition of The TUF Stuff!

Each week, I’ll be guiding you through a recap of this season’s edition of The Ultimate Fighter, providing updates on what happens in each episode — from the drama and storylines out of the Octagon, to the looks into who the competing fighters are, to what goes down inside the cage.

This season celebrates the 20th anniversary of TUF. That inaugural season from 2005 helped to influence many future MMA fans, media members, and fighters (yours truly included). And now, two more fighters this summer will get the opportunity to call themselves TUF champions when it’s all said and done.

Last week saw semifinal action begin, as Alibi Idiris of Team Cormier secured the first flyweight final spot at UFC 319 by defeating Team Sonnen’s Roybert Echeverria.

Recap of The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 – Episode 10

Now, Team Cormier will have two of its own go at it for the first welterweight final spot as Jeff Creighton and Rodrigo Sezinando do battle.

Let’s get into episode 10 of The Ultimate Fighter!

Team Sonnen Out On The Town

With some extra time due to an all-Team Cormier showdown, Team Sonnen gets to go out on the town in Las Vegas. They attend a Criss Angel show and get to meet the magician himself, as Angel is apparently good friends with Colby Covington, according to UFC CEO and President Dana White.

A fun team outing never hurt anybody 😂@ChaelSonnen and @ColbyCovMMA took the team to see a Criss Angel show! #TUF33 pic.twitter.com/pkHmeuYHvS — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) July 30, 2025

Sonnen says the experience was a good one for the team because it’s a break from all the training and their spirits get lifted.

Criss Angel even invited Sonnen and Covington on stage during the evening.

Team Cormier Training Session & Fight Preps

Team Cormier explains it’ll be a sparring session, trying to balance out times so no one feels isolated since the team has two fighters competing. Sezinando says he wants to specifically spar with Alex Sanchez. Crieghton feels Sezinando wants to focus on training with the smaller welterweights to “protect his ego.”

Cormier says he is not going to coach the two to maintain neutrality, and the others are going to support Sezinando and Creighton’s training.

Well this is awkward…👀



Coach @DC_MMA having to deal with the dynamics of having two teammates preparing to fight each other #TUF33 pic.twitter.com/YTJRQr6BIn — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) July 30, 2025

Cormier says Sezinando should maintain space and distance to use his striking to his full potential — something he didn’t execute fully in his first-round matchup.

Sezinando says Creighton is scared to grapple with him and plans to put a lot of pressure on Creighton. “He’s going to see a complete MMA fighter in there.”

Cormier says Creighton should use his wrestling. He adds that Sezinando hasn’t been seen on his back, and that Creighton should force that. Creighton says he sees the fight starting off hot, and if Sezinando “is smart,” he’ll try to get Creighton out in the first five minutes.

Creighton guarantees Sezinando won’t be able to finish him and he’ll put a beating on him — whether Sezinando puts his foot on the gas from the start of the fight on or not.

Cormier says he sees both guys having a solid shot at winning the competition and hopes for a good fight.

Rodrigo Sezinando Call Home

We see a phone call between Sezinando and his mother, who he hasn’t seen in a year-and-a-half. Sezinando says his mom is his motivation and why he works hard every day.

You can see the emotion on Sezinando’s face as he promises they’ll be reunited soon. His mother expresses gratitude to God that he’s okay.

Sezinando says the world knows their story, and that’s why he continues to push, and he thanks his mom for everything in his life. His mom says that she knows how big of a heart he has and how beautiful of a person he is.

Sezinando says his mom didn’t eat many days, sacrificing for him and his brother. He explains how hard it is, and we see how emotional Sezinando still is after the phone call. He admits he feels the pressure to do well in order to benefit his mom’s life and pay back for everything she has sacrificed.

Jeff Creighton Phone Call Home

Creighton receives a phone call from his wife. Creighton says he’s been missing home; however, the time away has made him truly realize — and more appreciative of — the sacrifices his loved ones have made. “I want their sacrifices to be worth something.”

Creighton’s wife, Hailey, says even though she knows he hasn’t had his phone, she has still texted him.

His family is who he does it for 🥹



Jeff Creighton hops on facetime with the crew ahead of his bout! #TUF33 pic.twitter.com/bwWrp9JDrG — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) July 30, 2025

Creighton says his wife has made sacrifices and he couldn’t be more thankful of her support.

We then see all of Creighton’s family, and Creighton says that their sight brought him additional motivation. “I’m doing this for the right reason. I’m doing this for them.”

The Fight: Jeff Creighton vs. Rodrigo Sezinando

—–IF YOU HAVEN’T WATCHED THE EPISODE AND DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED, THIS IS YOUR CHANCE TO TURN AWAY NOW.———

Creighton and Sezinando both weigh in at 170.5. The fight is on!

Weighed in and ready to go 🤜🤛



Jeff Creighton and Rodrigo Sezinando go at it NEXT! #TUF33 pic.twitter.com/qms8i2onQG — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) July 30, 2025

Andreaas Binder feels Creighton might have the better skillset, but Sezinando has the strength and jiu-jitsu edges. Joseph Morales says Sezinando hasn’t been impressive, at least compared to Creighton’s skillset, and that he’ll need a takedown to secure an edge.

Dana White says he’s expecting a technical fight between two expert-level grapplers.

Cormier says the two have been very respectful of each other, but he can’t imagine the guys being comfortable in the same locker room. Cormier puts the two in different locker rooms.

Warming up in the same locker room?! 👀



Coach @DC_MMA put in a tough position ahead of his welterweight's going at it! #TUF33 pic.twitter.com/oNn1yzyQlO — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) July 30, 2025

Cormier says both have worked very hard and closely with the team, and he reminds the two that they’re here because they’ve worked together to support each other to get there. Cormier tells them to have a good fight and may the best man win.

Both guys seem to have the realization that this is just business, but they’re each a roadblock for the other.

“It’s not wrong that you share the same goal,” Cormier said. “It’s only wrong if you don’t do everything in your power to accomplish it.

Cormier says the coaches are divided up in terms of who is cornering which fighter.

Jeff Creighton vs. Rodrigo Sezinando

Round 1

Creighton and Sezinando hug it out and Sezinando asks for some noise. Low kick from Creighton. Creighton with a body kick, and his corner tells him to get his space back. Sezinando with a big right hand and left hook. Sezinando goes in and presses Creighton against the fence. Sezinando gets Creighton up, but Creighton goes back to his feet, preventing the takedown. Creighton appears to have an arm around Sezinando’s neck. More pummeling. Right hand by Creighton. Sezinando continues to search for the takedown. Elbow by Creighton. Cormier is concerned that Sezinando is wasting energy on this takedown attempt. Referee Marc Smith calls for more activity.

More pummeling from Sezinando, while Creighton looks to pressure his way off the fence. A few short left hands from Creighton. And another. And another. Sezinando gets Creighton up again, but he again can’t get it. Finally, he’s able to get the takedown with about 1:45 left. Or, rather, Creighton got the takedown and Sezinando reversed it. Sezinando’s corner tells him to get control first. Sezinando is able to get into side control, then a transition into half-guard. Creighton’s corner encourages him to work his way to the cage. Sezinando works his way up, trying to threaten an arm-triangle choke. Creighton turns the wrong way and Sezinando gets his back, trying to threaten a choke in the closing seconds of the round. Sezinando can’t get it, and Creighton reverses to end the round on top.

Round 2

Creighton with a body shot early. A couple of kicks to add on. Creighton with a right hand, but Sezinando throws a knee. Now it’s Creighton pressuring Sezinando into the fence. Creighton gets the takedown, and Sezinando puts up his guard. Creighton’s corner says to look for elbows. They’re against the cage now, with Creighton pressuring. Creighton tries to get to Sezinando’s back, but Sezinando rolls and threatens a leg lock. Creighton gets out of it, but Sezinando now has Creighton seated back against the fence. We get a switch. Sezinando gets Creighton up again and slams him down, getting right into full mount.

Sezinando makes his way into full mount. Creighton tries to escape, but Sezinando gets to his back. Creighton gets to his feet and the two exchange heavy on the break. Front kick by Creighton. Right hand by Sezinando. Body shot by Creighton. Right hand by Creighton backs Sezinando up. Strong knee from Creighton on a brief clinch. Sezinando scores a takedown, however. Creighton with a right hand, as his corner yells for him to get up with urgency. Sezinando keeps Creighton down, however. Palm strikes from Creighton as the ref tells Sezinando to work. A couple of strong elbows from Sezinando, though he’s warned to watch the back of the head. A series of consecutive right hands from Sezinando to the head. Sezinando ends the round on top just as Creighton is returning to the feet.

Round 3

We’ve got a third round! Is this the first one of the season? Right hand and a round kick from Creighton. Creighton goes for pressure into the fence, but Sezinando reverses and pins Creighton to the fence. A couple of elbows land for Creighton. Creighton continuing to defend the takedown attempts from Sezinando. Sezinando lands a spinning elbow on Creighton. Left hand by Creighton. Another left hand from Creighton. Creighton again tries to rush in, and Sezinando presses and scores a takedown.

Halfway through the round and Marc Smith asks Sezinando to work again. Sezinando works his way to Creighton’s back and rolls through. Sezinando tries to get a body lock as he hunts for the choke. Creighton trying to get free, but Sezinando keeps the pressure. Sezinando transitions to top position and hunts for an arm-triangle but can’t get it. Creighton uses the cage and elbows to get back to his feet with a minute left. Sezinando presses for a takedown again. More punching from Creighton. He escapes Sezinando’s pressure with 45 seconds to go. Creighton’s corner calling for him to bite down on his mouth piece and pressure, but he’s not bringing it. Creighton then clinches briefly for some reason. The two exchanging, where Creighton lands a strong knee to the body. It’s not enough.

Winner: Rodrigo Sezinando via unanimous decision after three rounds

Conclusion

Cormier says Sezinando accomplished what he’s needed — to score takedowns and nullify Creighton’s offense. Cormier says Creighton had moments where he tried to build momentum, but Sezinando was able to cap off any of that.

Dana White says Creighton finally let his hands go in the third round, looking for a knockout, knowing he was down 2-0. Cormier adds, however, that every time he overextended, Sezinando caught him. Cormier says he appreciated not keeping his distance to try and get a finish, but White says Sezinando’s takedowns tired him out too much.

Creighton says it’s a tough pill to swallow, but Sezinando was the better man tonight. Creighton says it’s hard knowing he’s not in the family and feels he let his family down. But Creighton says he will make the Octagon one day.

Sezinando is emotional, in tears, realizing he’s going to be competing at UFC 319. “The whole world is going to know me, and I’m proud of myself,” Sezinando says. He promises to take care of his mom soon. “Thank you so much for the man you made.”

Next week, Team Cormier’s Imanol Rodriguez faces Team Sonnen’s top pick, Joseph Morales, to see who faces Alibi Idiris in the flyweight finale!

Also, season 32 winner Mairon Santos visits the TUF House!

What will happen next week? Join alongside us then!

Thanks for joining me for another edition of The TUF Stuff!