‘It’s Time To Move Forward’ – Jose Aldo Reflects On Decision To Retire Following Loss At UFC 315

After coming out of retirement almost exactly one year ago, UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo hung up the gloves again at UFC 315, following a loss in a highly competitive battle with Aiemann Zahabi.

During his Octagon interview, Aldo reflected on how he didn’t have the heart for competing in MMA anymore.

He reiterated these points on social media on May 11, while simultaneously desiring more time to be with his family and giving thanks to the UFC and Dana White.

This may have been my last time inside the Octagon.

This week, I faced one of the biggest battles of my life, and it wasn’t against an opponent, but within myself.



— Jose Aldo Junior (@josealdojunior) May 11, 2025

“Over the past few years, I rekindled the dream of becoming a champion once again. I trained as I always did, gave more than I ever had. But while cutting weight, something inside me said: “You don’t need to do this anymore.” And I listened.

“It’s time to move forward. To live for my wife, for my kids. To celebrate the story I wrote with every war, every belt earned through blood and faith.”

Jose Aldo Says He’s Listening To Inner Self In Choosing To Retire

Aldo and Zahabi were originally scheduled to compete in a bantamweight bout. Aldo, however, reportedly had difficulties in making the weight, and the decision was made to change the fight to a featherweight one on the day of UFC 315 weigh-ins.

Aldo seemed to get the better of Zahabi’s slow start early on, working his combinations on the rising contender. But Zahabi picked up momentum toward the end of the round, and the second frame was a back-and-forth, 50-50 battle.

Aldo appeared to stun Zahabi during the third round and rushed for the finish. Aldo, however, seemed to gas out, resulting in Zahabi taking over and going on to win the fight via a controversial unanimous decision.

Aldo came out of retirement last year at UFC 304, defeating Jonathan Martinez. Aldo then dropped another controversial decision, this time against Mario Bautsita, at UFC 307.

Aldo, the longtime former UFC and WEC featherweight champion, had originally retired in September 2022, the same day his son was born and one month after dropping a decision to current bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278.