Jack Della Maddalena vs Islam Makhachev: Sean Brady backs the champion

UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady believes that Jack Della Maddalena has what it takes to defeat Islam Makhachev at UFC 322.

In the main event of UFC 322, Jack Della Maddalena will take on an incredibly tough assignment. He will be locking horns with Islam Makhachev, who is moving up from 155 pounds in order to try and win a second world title. While a lot of people are backing Islam to get it done, JDM is the kind of fighter who has proven the masses wrong before – and on multiple occasions.

The rest of the welterweight division, understandably, will be watching closely to see how it plays out. In a recent podcast appearance, Sean Brady explained why he favors Jack Della Maddalena here.

Sean Brady backs Jack Della Maddalena

“I think it’s a lot tougher of a fight for Islam than people are giving Jack credit for,” Brady said on UFC Unfiltered. “Jack’s very hard to hold down. He’s a big body, hits like a freight train, has knockout power and he’s showed that getting someone down doesn’t mean d*ck. Can you hold him down? Jack’s really good at creating scrambles, getting back to his feet, separating the hands. Like, we’d seen that with Belal.

“Gilbert (Burns) did better at taking Jack down than Belal did. He had better positions on him, but I don’t know. Selfishly for me, I want Islam to win because I want to fight Islam for a legacy thing, and I think I can beat Islam. I think I can beat anybody in the world, and I want my grappling to go against his grappling and see who’s better. I really would love for that to play out. But if I had to pick, and I know Jack would be the underdog, I would pick Jack.”

