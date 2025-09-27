Jack Della Maddalena can beat Islam Makhachev, says Alexander Volkanovski

UFC legend Alexander Volkanovski believes that Jack Della Maddalena is capable of defeating Islam Makhachev.

Later this year, Jack Della Maddalena will defend his UFC welterweight championship against Islam Makhachev. As we know, Islam is attempting to join a very exclusive group by becoming a two-weight world champion in the promotion. JDM, meanwhile, is attempting to prove himself as a legitimate force at 170 pounds.

It won’t be easy, but Jack Della Maddalena certainly has the tools necessary to overcome the former lightweight king. His fellow countryman Alexander Volkanovski agrees with that assessment.

Alexander Volkanovski believes in Jack Della Maddalena

“You can’t doubt him. He’s a welterweight, and you’ve got Belal, who’s a grappler-wrestler. Look how he handled that,” Volkanovski told Submission Radio of Della Maddalena. “He’s a beast on the feet. I guarantee you from that fight, his confidence in grappling and takedown defense has just gone to a whole other level.

“He’s going to be an absolute nightmare. I’m hoping to get some training in with him for this one, as well. We’ll tee something up, for sure. JDM – he’s a weapon. I know that Islam is not taking this one lightly, and he shouldn’t.”

“JDM’s boxing and pressure that he can do, incredible,” Volkanovski said. “He can definitely get a finish. Islam’s great. Him moving up, I still think, is a nightmare for a lot of the people in the division. But I think JDM can do it.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Buckle up, fight fans.