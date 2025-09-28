Jake Matthews And Team Will Be Appealing Loss To Neil Magny At UFC Perth

After a controversial referee ruling saw a first-round submission for him overturned, Jake Matthews will be appealing his UFC Perth loss to Neil Magny, according to his management team.

Referee Jim Pediros appeared to wave off the fight in the first round, believing that Magny was choked out with one second remaining in the first round. Magny got to his feet and immediately protested.

Seconds later, Pediros said he was stepping in to call for the end of the round, and not to wave the fight off — despite video evidence suggesting otherwise.

“Yes, we will be appealing,” Matthews’ team told BJPenn.com in an email statement.

Jake Matthews Appealing Controversial UFC Perth Loss

Despite his initial ruling and Magny’s protests in a fight-ending sequence, video review was not utilized. The referee instead changed his mind and the fight went on.

Matthews controlled the action for the second round and had a couple of more submission attempts, but Magny pulled off a comeback submission during the third round.

Matthews saw a three-fight win streak snapped as a result of the loss.

Magny, meanwhile, extended his record for most wins in UFC welterweight division history and has now won two straight and three of his last five.