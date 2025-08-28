Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis: Former UFC champion hits out at exhibition match

UFC legend Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on the upcoming Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis exhibition boxing match.

As we know, Paul and Gervonta Davis are set to square off in an exhibition boxing match later this year. While some are intrigued to see how it all plays out, most boxing fans are furious – mainly because they want to see ‘Tank’ take on bigger challenges than this one.

Of course, boxing has changed a lot since the introduction of Jake Paul to the party, but we all knew that. As we look ahead to this fight, it’s hard to know how both men are even going to approach it.

In a recent video, Michael Bisping made it crystal clear that he doesn’t want to see Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis whatsoever.

Michael Bisping’s view on Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis

“This fight, in my opinion, was a bit of a mockery of boxing because it doesn’t have the legitimacy or fairness that you’d expect in a high-level contest. It’s more of a spectacle than a sporting event, and it leaves a lot of questions about what Jake Paul’s real ambitions are in boxing.”

“You’re talking about a massive size difference between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis. This isn’t a professional fight, it’s an exhibition. But man, you can’t help but notice the mockery element to it. It’s like watching David fighting Goliath in the boxing ring, but with a huge weight disadvantage for Paul.”

Do you agree with Bisping?