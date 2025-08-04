Jake Paul Tells Conor McGregor to Give It Up In Latest Training Clip Fiasco

Jake Paul is tired of seeing Conor McGregor train.

Despite dealing with a slew of legal issues outside of the Octagon, the Irish megastar is insistent that his “greatest comeback in combat sports history” is still coming. In reality, it’s been more than four years since McGregor has strapped on the four-ounce gloves, and few are buying that his recent spree of training clips on social media suggests otherwise.

McGregor posted yet another video of himself shadowboxing, which drew the ire of Paul, who suggested that the former two-division titleholder “just give it up” already.

The last time McGregor fought in the UFC, he suffered a brutal broken leg in the opening round of his trilogy fight with recently retired fan favorite Dustin Poirier. Six months earlier, McGregor suffered the first knockout loss of his MMA career against ‘The Diamond’ at UFC 257. Since 2017, McGregor has gone 1-4, including a 10th-round TKO defeat at the hands of boxing icon Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor’s only win in the last eight years came against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in January, 2020 — two months before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the world down.

Conor McGregor refuses to give up on his UFC return or his presidential aspirations

Despite the lack of activity inside the Octagon, McGregor has regularly dominated headlines, though not always for the right reasons. Recently, he lost an appeal after being held liable for the December 2018 rape of Nikita Hand. Now, Hand has filed a fresh lawsuit accusing him and two others of “malicious abuse” of the court process during his failed appeal.

Still, that hasn’t stopped McGregor from lobbying for a spot on the UFC’s highly anticipated Fight Night at the White House next year. He also launched a petition to land on Ireland’s presidential ballot without nominations from other politicians.

“I, Conor McGregor hereby declare my intention to seek the esteemed office of President of Ireland,” the UFC star said on Monday. “The current constitutional framework however presents a significant barrier to democratic participation.”

In order to be considered a presidential candidate in Ireland, McGregor must have nominations from 20 members of the Oireachtas or four county councils — something he quickly recognized as an impossible task after a slew of politicians in his home country spoke out against his intent to run for office.