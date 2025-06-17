Jamahal Hill Promises Fireworks at UFC Baku: ‘There’s Never Been a Boring Fight with My Name On It’

UFC star Jamahal Hill has promised fireworks in his UFC Baku main event against Khalil Rountree Jr.

On Saturday night, Jamahal Hill is set to try and get back in the win column when he squares off with Khalil Rountree Jr. The two men are both top light heavyweights, and both have their eyes firmly set on trying to get back into the title picture. There are no guarantees, but if one of them gets a big finish, they could well vault themselves into contention.

Of course, getting the job done is going to be tough given what we know about both men. In a recent interview, Jamahal Hill had the following to say on his upcoming fight.

Jamahal Hill promises big performance against Khalil Rountree Jr

“They know what I bring. They know I’m here to deliver a show. Always. I can’t think of a fight of mine that wasn’t entertaining. Even whenever I watch my fights back, I was there, and I still like to see them.

“I can pretty much click on any of them because all my fights were entertaining to this point. I don’t think there’s ever been a boring fight tied to my name. That’s one thing I’m proud of. I’ll be able to look back whenever I get older, my kids, grandkids, or whatever, and I can turn it on, and it’s like—oh, the whole time, eyes glued to it. So it’s cool.”

Buckle up, fight fans, because this is set to be a big one.