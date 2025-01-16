Jamahal Hill ‘100 Percent’ Expects Title Shot With UFC 311 Victory: ‘Ankalaev Fought No. 5’

Jamahal Hill believes he has earned the right to be back in the title conversation in the UFC light heavyweight division, believing a victory in his next fight will guarantee him a shot at reclaiming the championship.

Hill is set to face fellow former 205-pound kingpin Jiří Procházka on Jan. 18 at UFC 311. Hill, no stranger to championship glory, captured the vacant title at UFC 283 by defeating Glover Teixeira via decision. However, in July 2023, he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon during a basketball game at the UFC’s International Fight Week, forcing him to relinquish the belt.

The American’s road back to the top has been challenging. He faced Alex Pereira for the gold in the main event of UFC 300 last April but suffered a first-round knockout loss. Despite this setback, “Sweet Dreams” is determined to work his way back to the title.

“Yeah, 100 percent,” he said at UFC 311 media day when asked about earning the next title shot. “I feel a win here, especially a dominant, impressive win, next fight is title. Next is the championship. I don’t see why it wouldn’t be. Ankalaev fought No. 5, No. 4 or something like that last, then that just says title? So, I’m fighting No. 2 in the world. I don’t see me going backward from that.”

Hill’s rivalry with Alex Pereira extends beyond the Octagon, as they were involved in a controversial altercation at the UFC Performance Institute last month.

That incident has only added fuel to his determination to prove himself worthy of another championship opportunity.