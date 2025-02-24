Bryce Mitchell Responds To Jean Silva’s Challenge After UFC Seattle Knockout

Jean Silva’s electrifying first-round knockout of Melsik Baghdasaryan at UFC Seattle wasn’t just a highlight-reel moment but a statement.

The featherweight overwhelmed Baghdasaryan with a flurry of punches and elbows, securing a brutal stoppage that had the crowd roaring. But Silva wasn’t done making waves. In his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, he wasted no time calling out his next target: Bryce Mitchell.

Silva’s challenge to Mitchell wasn’t just about climbing the rankings — it was personal. He explicitly cited “Thug Nasty’s” controversial remarks, particularly his comments about Adolf Hitler, as a key motivation behind his callout.

“I think Bryce Mitchell is someone that would offer me an opportunity to get a very good renewed contract if I beat him,” Silva said. “Also, he’s a guy that fought Ilia [Topuria] and took him to the brink. As for everything else, there are things you cannot tolerate, especially when you’re a public persona.”

Mitchell infamously referred to Hitler as a “good guy” and suggested he would “want to go fishing” with him, remarks that were widely condemned. Silva made it clear that he wants to silence the grappling specialist in the octagon.

It didn’t take long for Mitchell to fire back. The Arkansas native, known for his outspoken nature, responded swiftly on social media.

“There’s only one LORD and it ain’t u fool,” Mitchell wrote. “U need a country ass whoopin’. It will humble u just right.”

u needa country ass whoopin. it will humble u just rite — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) February 23, 2025

The brewing feud between Silva and Mitchell quickly caught the attention of fight fans, with many eager to see them settle their differences in the cage.

When asked about the potential matchup, UFC CEO Dana White responded with a knowing laugh.

“I bet there’s a lot of people [that want to see that fight],” White said. “I don’t know. We’ll see.”

With Silva eager to make a statement and Mitchell always ready for a scrap, the stage is set for a highly anticipated showdown—if the UFC decides to book it.