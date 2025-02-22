‘Topuria Escaped At The Right Time’ – Fans React To Jean Silva’s Latest Violent KO At UFC Seattle

Jean Silva and his teammates at the Fighting Nerds have been arguably the biggest names to watch in the UFC entering 2025, and that continued with the Brazilian’s victory over Melsik Baghdasaryan at UFC Seattle.
Silva’s power was on full display in this fight, landing 18 of his 27 strikes thrown in the contest – all significant ones. With less than a minute to go in the first round, “Lord” dropped Baghdasaryan with a right hand.
The rising fan favorite turned to the ref for the fight to be called, but when it wasn’t stopped, he landed several ground-and-pound strikes until it finally was called.
Jean Silva Brutally Finishes Melsik Baghdasaryan At UFC Seattle
Silva now moves to 4-0 in the Octagon and is quickly rising up the lightweight ranks. Last year, he scored victories over Westin Wilson, Charles Jourdain, and Drew Dober.
“Lord” called out Bryce Mitchell in his post-fight interview in the Octagon.
Baghdasaryan, also a Dana White’s Contender Series alumn, is now 3-2 in the UFC.