Jiri Prochazka Opens Up On Getting Emotional Watching Alex Pereira Defeat Magomed Ankalaev At UFC 320 – ‘I Really Wished Him To Win’

Jiri Prochazka took genuine joy in watching Alex Pereira reclaim the UFC light heavyweight title.

Prochazka faced former title contender Khalil Rountree Jr. in a key light heavyweight bout at UFC 320 this past Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Although the former UFC light heavyweight champion struggled to find his rhythm in the first two rounds, mostly relying on counterstrikes against “The War Horse,” the third round saw a complete turnaround. “BJP” unloaded a vicious onslaught of unorthodox strikes that opened a deep cut above Rountree Jr.’s eye, before connecting a spinning elbow that sent him face-first to the canvas, sealing the fight in spectacular fashion.

HE ROSE LIKE A PHOENIX 🐦‍🔥 🇨🇿 #UFC320



WHAT A COMEBACK FROM @Jiri_BJP 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ENOnsekmSw — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) October 5, 2025

Meanwhile, in the UFC 320 main event, Pereira challenged reigning 205-pound champion Magomed Ankalaev in a highly anticipated rematch. “Poatan” started aggressively, overwhelming the Russian with relentless forward pressure before landing a devastating right hand that forced Ankalaev to rely on grappling.

Pereira didn’t let up on the ground, raining punishing 12-6 elbows and ultimately secured a TKO victory just 80 seconds into the fight to reclaim his light heavyweight title.

While Pereira avenged his UFC 313 loss to Ankalaev, the cameras captured Jiri Prochazka in the crowd, visibly moved as he watched his former rival in admiration.

ALEX PEREIRA HIT HIS ICONIC JAMAHAL HILL CELEBRATION ON MAGOMED ANKALAEV #UFC320 pic.twitter.com/Tul56a6fzl — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) October 5, 2025

Jiri Prochazka Explains His Reaction To Alex Pereira’s Win At UFC 320

At the UFC 320 post-fight press conference, Jiri Prochazka was asked about his emotional reaction to Alex Pereira’s dominant win over Magomed Ankalaev. The Czech fighter explained that, despite having faced “Poatan” twice and Glover Teixeira once, he has built a strong camaraderie with the Brazilian camp.

“BJP” said he admired how Pereira channeled his anger from Ankalaev’s trash talking into the fight, a feeling he deeply related to.

“You know, win, lose, win, lose, whoever, but Alex and his team, Glover Teixeira there, and all of these guys, we have good relationship with them,” Prochazka said. “I really wished him to win because all this bullsh*t what Ankalaev brought before and all these nonsenses, what he talked about himself, about others. So that was why I was happy because I saw really angry Alex going forward to Ankalaev and that was something what I needed to be in my fight, too.”

Jiri Prochazka fought Alex Pereira twice, with “Poatan” winning on both occasions, first scoring a second-round knockout at UFC 295 in November 2023 and then repeating the feat at UFC 303 in June 2024.