Why Did Jiri Prochazka Get Teary-Eyed Seeing “Poatan” Win By First-Round Knockout? BJP Explains

UFC star Jiri Prochazka has gone into more detail on his emotional reaction to Alex Pereira’s win over Magomed Ankalaev.

As we know, Jiri Prochazka is the definition of a true martial artist. He goes out there and puts it all on the line, and he lives the life of a true warrior. In his recent outing at UFC 320, he was able to knock out Khalil Rountree Jr to vault himself right back into title contention. Then, later in the night, he sat cageside to watch his old rival Alex Pereira defeat Magomed Ankalaev to reclaim the UFC light heavyweight championship – to which he had a visibly emotional reaction.

As we look ahead to the immediate future, it certainly seems like Jiri Prochazka is lining up for another crack at the belt. While Jiri has already somewhat explained his emotions in the immediate aftermath of the UFC 320 main event, he recently went into more detail during a chat with Ariel Helwani.

Jiri Prochazka explains emotional reaction at UFC 320

“There was no bad wish or whatever,” Procházka told Uncrowned. “I just, like every time, want to see the best fight. Let the better [man] win. But inside myself, maybe I wished more [that] Alex [would win] because all this bulls*** with what Ankalaev said.”

“It’s not that I was so happy Alex won or Ankalaev lost,” Procházka said. “I was so emotional because, in that moment, I really realized that Pereira won and there is a potential fight between me and him. That means there is a third fight. Third chance for me to be successful. I deeply realized, ‘Man, this is something you have to win, or nothing.’ That will be the biggest challenge of my life.

“F***, man, I really want to win. I know I’m taking a lot of risks in my fights, but I know I will find a way.”

Quotes via Yahoo Sports