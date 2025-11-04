Former UFC Champ Jiri Prochazka Eyeing a Move to Middleweight

UFC middleweight champion Jiri Prochazka has revealed that he is legitimately considering the possibility of a move to 185 pounds, depending on how things play out at light heavyweight.

As we know, Jiri Prochazka is an absolute warrior. He has been able to tear through everyone he has faced in the light heavyweight division, outside of one man – Alex Pereira. It seems as if a third fight between them is feasible, but at the same time, ‘Poatan’ has made his intentions clear to face Jon Jones at heavyweight at next year’s UFC White House event.

Of course, Jiri Prochazka has his heart set on avenging his two losses at the hands of Pereira, but he won’t be able to do that if Alex follows through on his promise to take on Jones at heavyweight next summer.

In a recent interview, Jiri Prochazka was asked about the middleweight idea and gave an honest assessment of it all.

Jiri Prochazka is open to a move to Middleweight IF Pereira moves up for a potential Heavyweight title fight that could stall the division #Oktagon79 #UFC pic.twitter.com/kD8gEUlGpi — Patrick McCorry (@Patrick_McCorry) November 1, 2025

Jiri Prochazka considers middleweight switch

“For me to cut to 93 kg (205 lbs.), is not a problem. I think to 84 kg, like middleweight, will be really, really something,” Prochazka told Cageside Press backstage at Oktagon 79. “I believe I can make it with my body, because I know my body. So, I believe I can make it, but it depends. I really first want to bring the title to Czech Republic, light heavyweight.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Everyone loves Jiri and regardless of weight class, there’s a lot of potential left for him in terms of future UFC matchups.